DKT International Announces Record-Breaking 2017 Global Impact Data

"We are excited to announce that DKT saw our most impactful year yet, delivering a record-breaking 36.6 million couple years of protection to women and couples across 40 countries, an increase of nearly ten percent over 2016," says Chris Purdy, President & CEO, DKT International. "Through our recent partnership with WomanCare Global, DKT's reach has expanded into over 100 markets around the world, accounting for an additional 430,000 CYP this year."

According to the 2017 impact data, DKT sold more than:

666 million condoms | DKT builds engaging campaigns to educate consumers on safe sex and promote condom use as a fun and smart choice. In the DR Congo, ambassadors from DKT's Batela Lobi Na Yo ("Protect Your Future") campaign distributed condoms and offered family planning advice at a concert.

DKT builds engaging campaigns to educate consumers on safe sex and promote condom use as a fun and smart choice. In the DR Congo, ambassadors from DKT's ("Protect Your Future") campaign distributed condoms and offered family planning advice at a concert. 3.6 million IUDs | DKT Myanmar has recently lowered the price of Lydia brand IUDs to increase consumers' access to safe, reversible, and semi-permanent contraception. In Egypt , DKT offers 5 types of IUDs and is the primary provider of IUDs to both the public and private sectors.

DKT Myanmar has recently lowered the price of Lydia brand IUDs to increase consumers' access to safe, reversible, and semi-permanent contraception. In , DKT offers 5 types of IUDs and is the primary provider of IUDs to both the public and private sectors. 152,000 manual vacuum aspirators (MVA kits) | DKT's partnership with Ipas, the makers of MVA kits, has significantly increased access to the world's most utilized, safe, and effective surgical abortion technology.

DKT's partnership with Ipas, the makers of MVA kits, has significantly increased access to the world's most utilized, safe, and effective surgical abortion technology. 28 million injectable contraceptives | DKT Nigeria was the first organization to commercially introduce the reversible, semi-permanent birth control shot called Sayana Press on the African continent and has been increasing access to this game-changing contraceptive by expanding distribution to more doctors, midwives, nurses, pharmacists as well as by administering on-site trainings. One dose of Sayana Press prevents pregnancy for three months, and women can get text message reminders from DKT reminding them when it's time for their next dose.

DKT Nigeria was the first organization to commercially introduce the reversible, semi-permanent birth control shot called on the African continent and has been increasing access to this game-changing contraceptive by expanding distribution to more doctors, midwives, nurses, pharmacists as well as by administering on-site trainings. One dose of prevents pregnancy for three months, and women can get text message reminders from DKT reminding them when it's time for their next dose. 230,000 contraceptive implants | DKT recently announced a new strategic partnership with Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical to increase women's access to and use of contraceptive implants. DKT now serves as the global marketing partner for Levoplant, a WHO-prequalified, implant inserted under the skin of a woman's arm.

DKT recently announced a new strategic partnership with Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical to increase women's access to and use of contraceptive implants. DKT now serves as the global marketing partner for Levoplant, a WHO-prequalified, implant inserted under the skin of a woman's arm. 2.5 million mifepristone / misoprostol combination packs | These pill packs allow for safe, non-invasive early-term medical abortions in countries where it is legal.

These pill packs allow for safe, non-invasive early-term medical abortions in countries where it is legal. 96 million oral contraceptives

7.9 million emergency contraceptives | Currently, only 7% of Egyptian women are familiar with emergency contraception. To address this, DKT launched a bilingual website in tandem with a social media campaign called "Be Sure, Be Confident" to inform women of this option.

"Behind these numbers are the thousands of women and men who have been able to choose how and when to have children as a result of the diligence and commitment of our in-country teams, whose innovative platforms reach more couples with family planning education and products," adds Purdy. "We intend to build on this momentum, especially as we continue to work towards our commitment to FP2020's Every Woman, Every Child initiative."

Since 1989, DKT International's core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in 40 populous countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia encompassing almost 62% of the world's population.

