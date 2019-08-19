DNA Sequencing Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Sequencing - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report briefly reviews basics of human genome variations, development of sequencing technologies, and their applications. Current large and small sequencers are described as well as companies developing them. Various applications of sequencing are described including those for genetics, medical diagnostics, drug discovery and cancer. Next generation sequencing technologies, both second and third generations, are reviewed. Companies developing software for analysis of sequencing data are also included. Selected academic institutes conducting research in sequencing are also listed.

Current market is mostly for research applications and future markets will be other applications related to healthcare. The value of DNA sequencer market in 2018 is described with estimates for 2023 and 2028. Various methods and factors on which market estimates depend are described briefly. Markets are tabulated according to geographical areas as well as applications. Small sequencers form the basis of SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis. Several marketing strategies have been outlined.

The report includes profiles of 147 companies involved in sequencing and their 173 collaborations. The report text is supplemented by 42 tables, 23 figures and 500 selected references to the literature.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. DNA Sequencing Technologies



3. Role of Bioinformatics in Sequencing



4. Comparative Analysis of Sequencing Technologies



5. Sequencing for Research



6. Applications of Sequencing in Healthcare



7. Applications of Sequencing in Oncology



8. Sequencing in Genetic Disorders



9. Sequencing in Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders



10. Applications of sequencings in infections



11. Role of Sequencing in Personalized Medicine



12. Current Status and Future Prospects



13. Markets for Sequencers



14. Companies Involved in Sequencing



15. References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2dyzo





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

