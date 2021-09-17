Do you know the Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2021-2025?

Sep 17, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the contemporary height-adjustable desk market, which is poised to grow by $ 2.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The manual height-adjustable desk segment is the leading segment in the market.
- What will be the share of APAC in market growth during the forecast period?
39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 0.47%.
- Which are the key countries in the APAC market?
China and India are the key markets for contemporary height-adjustable desks in APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this contemporary height-adjustable desk market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Adapt Europe Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are some of the major market participants.
Although the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks, increase in the number of office spaces, and increase in mergers and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Manual Height-adjustable Desk
- Electric Height-adjustable Desk
- Application
- Office
- Home
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contemporary height-adjustable desk market report covers the following areas:
- Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Size
- Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Trends
- Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the contemporary height-adjustable desk market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the contemporary height-adjustable desk market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contemporary height-adjustable desk market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adapt Europe Ltd.
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Teknion Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
SOURCE Technavio
