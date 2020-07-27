DOAR Announces Launch of Expert Witness Agency

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOAR, the nation's top trial consulting company, today announced the spin-off of its expert witness division into a wholly-owned subsidiary, WIT Legal, LLC ("WIT"). The rapid growth and success of the expert witness business have clearly established it as a major player in the industry. Launching WIT allows for a more aggressive and forward-looking strategy to expand its reach and to emphasize its unique approach to driving the retention of the world's leading expert witnesses in major legal disputes.

"Over the past several years, we have seen a consistent increase in demand for the experts we represent," said Paul Bernardini, Vice President of Strategic Growth at WIT. "I attribute our success to our ability to anticipate our clients' needs and to affiliate with those experts who are best-suited to address those needs."

WIT's unique business strategy involves the formation of multidisciplinary teams of the top experts in various areas of focus where it expects a significant increase in the size and number of legal disputes. By developing deep relationships with its experts and its clients, WIT can be confident when presenting an expert that she is the right person for the job.

"Expertise and experience are rare commodities that can determine the outcome of a case," said Michael Connelly, Vice President of Operations at WIT. "Understanding who makes a good expert (and who doesn't) is critical to the success of our clients' efforts and our business."

WIT's primary practice areas include Crisis Management, Employment, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, Life Sciences, and Complex Commercial Litigation.

"We want to help our clients navigate the next seismic shift in litigation," Connelly said. "Whether it's COVID-19 or autonomous vehicles, we have affiliated with the top experts in their fields to provide our clients with superior insight and guidance."

Paul Neale, DOAR's CEO and WIT's President, states, "I am excited to lead the launch of WIT and to drive the company's goal of continually revolutionizing the expert witness industry. Our affiliates and our clients will continue to benefit from our ability to anticipate future litigation trends, and to identify and retain the absolute best individuals to serve as experts in major legal disputes."

