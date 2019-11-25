Documentary Film 'Trees of Shame' Exposing Switzerland's Child Protective Services Premieres Worldwide Today

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest full-length documentary film expose in the history of the Child Protective Services in Switzerland, "Trees of Shame," premieres today worldwide via www.treesofshame.is.

"Trees of Shame - Switzerland's Crimes Against Children," never able to be shown to a European audience, is a project that took more than 5 years to shoot, edit, and finally, release to the public.

Trees of Shame

"Trees of Shame - Switzerland's Crimes Against Children" tells the first-hand accounts of numerous families with horror stories about the CPS of Switzerland, and the country's Juvenile Courts, which they say lacked due process and create a nearly insurmountable judicial challenge of getting their children back home, despite strong evidence of those homes being safe, supportive, loving and the best place for their children to grow up.

The American co-producer who purchased the rights to "Trees of Shame" had the entire film translated into English by putting a full English voice-over on the film and placing 100% English subtitles on this shocking expose. His goal was to inform American audiences of what is happening in Switzerland, a country which most Americans mostly know for chocolate, cheese and banks.

"Trees of Shame" can be streamed right now at the film's presentation website, www.TreesOfShame.is.

