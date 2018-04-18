Docupace Appoints Mark Tapling Chief Executive Officer

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Tapling, Docupace founder Michael Pinsker will continue as the Chairman of the Board of Docupace and provide his leadership with strategic projects, development of new products, and vision for the business.

"This is a significant chapter for Docupace to fast-track our growth and results. The board and I are delighted to have Mark lead Docupace into its next stage of growth," said Michael Pinsker, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Docupace Technologies. "Mark has extensive technology experience as CEO and brings a proven record leading companies. After working with Mark side by side for the last eight months, I am convinced that he is ideal choice to lead Docupace in the next chapter of success."

Tapling, a native of Chicago and a resident of California since 2002, has previously been CEO seven times including Akana, Packet Video, Language Weaver, SDL Technologies, InfoGenesys, Everypath, and ServiceWare. His background includes over 20 years of CEO experiences in the strategy, growth, and financial management of both public and private technology companies across a variety of industries. Tapling has been recognized as one of the Top 100 People to Watch in Knowledge Management and is a recipient of the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. He received his B.S. from Michigan State University.

"Docupace is an exciting company with an exciting future," said Mark Tapling, CEO of Docupace Technologies. "I believe in what we are doing, and we collectively can do something special. I would like to personally thank Michael for his fine work building the company over the past 16 years, and I am looking forward to working with Michael and the Docupace team." Tapling commented further, "Broker-Dealers, RIAs, and Advisors have been on a steady march to digitize their business interactions and operations while providing an extraordinary experience for their clients. We are committed to continuing Docupace's leadership in secure and compliant workflow and document management solutions that enable digital operations for our clients."

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading provider of secure and compliant unified workflow and document management automation solutions for financial services firms and the wealth management industry. The company's cloud-based transaction processing platform simplifies the process of capturing, organizing, routing, and accessing information, helping financial services firms meet SEC/FINRA compliance requirements.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the company's solutions serve the largest financial services firms and their advisors who are adopting digital workflow solutions such as client account opening, advisor onboarding, and document management to increase their operational efficiency, productivity, and profit. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com or follow @docupace (https://twitter.com/docupace).

Media Contact: Rickey Bijlani

Docupace Technologies

(424) 273-8939

rickey_bijlani@docupace.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docupace-appoints-mark-tapling-chief-executive-officer-300632002.html

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docupace.com

