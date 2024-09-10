DocuPhase Partners with Center to Provide Customers a Powerful AP and Expense Management Solution

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPhase, a leading provider of financial automation solutions, is pleased to announce its preferred partnership with Center, a software company modernizing travel and expense management. Combining their respective expertise in automation and expense management, DocuPhase and Center are set to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to meet the evolving needs of both companies' customers, filling a critical gap in integrated AP payment and expense solutions.

For Center customers, this partnership will enable access to DocuPhase's trusted AP Automation and payment solutions. DocuPhase is known for its robust financial automation capabilities that cater to the back-office needs of enterprise, mid-market, and small-to-medium sized businesses. With DocuPhase as their preferred vendor, Center clients can now streamline their accounts payable processes with confidence and efficiency.

In turn, DocuPhase customers will benefit from Center's advanced travel expense management solution. Center's card-centric offering captures spend as it happens, providing the real-time visibility, control, and ease of use smart businesses value. With a usage-based business model, Center's solution is flexible, easily configurable, and includes dedicated support, solving notoriously challenging customer pain points such as cumbersome processes, high cost of ownership, and inconsistent service. This partnership enables DocuPhase to enhance its service offerings by incorporating Center's proven expense management solution, providing clients with an extensive approach to financial management.

Together, DocuPhase and Center are committed to streamlining every-day financial tasks and offering enhanced visibility into critical transaction and payment processes. This preferred partnership provides customers with the peace of mind that comes from accurate, easily monitored payments and expense management.

Through this collaboration, both companies are poised to deliver superior value and drive greater efficiency for their customers.

"This strategic partnership between DocuPhase and Center allows both organizations to address the critical needs and pressures finance leaders are facing. Given rising labor costs, continuing inflation, advanced fraud risks, the need for increased visibility and control over expenses has never been more important. Combining our vendor management, invoice, and payment management with Center's travel and expense management solution creates a complete view into expenses that empowers business leaders to make more strategic business decision," says Dan Gaertner, CEO of DocuPhase.

"To serve the evolving needs of our customers, our preferred partnership with DocuPhase offers access to a broader range of expert services in the T&E and AP solutions space," said Naveen Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Center. "This collaboration aligns with our vision of streamlining expense and payment processes across organizations, further empowering CFOs and finance teams with greater confidence and control."

ABOUT DOCUPHASE:

DocuPhase is a leading provider of financial automation solutions designed to maximize business efficiency for the back office of the CFO. From AP and Payments to Document Management and Workflow Automation—their comprehensive suite of accounting automation and payment solutions helps teams operate at maximum effectiveness. The platform's robust document management system (DMS) ensures secure and organized storage, retrieval, and management of critical business documents, reducing the cost and time of relying on paper. Additionally, DocuPhase's workflow automation capabilities enable seamless management of complex workflows, ensuring tasks are completed both timely and accurately.

Regardless of an organization's size or industry, DocuPhase is here to simplify complex processes and give financial teams more time back in their day.

ABOUT CENTER:

Center is a software company modernizing corporate card, travel, and employee expense management with one integrated solution. Our corporate card and connected software gives businesses real-time visibility into all employee spending, automates manual accounting tasks, streamlines travel booking and expensing, and provides finance teams with the controls and data needed for optimal decision making. With a usage-based business model requiring no upfront investment, our card-first experience combines self-service configurability with first-class deployment to ensure customer success. Center is a privately held company headquartered in Bellevue, WA with team members nationwide. For more information, please visit getcenter.com.

Contact: Laura Slade, [email protected]

SOURCE DOCUPHASE