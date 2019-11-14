DOF ranks 1st in Korea Brand Preference Award for three consecutive years

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental medical device brand DOF took the first place in the Korea Brand Preference Award (in the dental medical device section) for three consecutive years, at the ceremony held in the Riverside Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, on the 22nd.

Specializing in manufacturing medical devices for dental clinics, DOF Inc., is a dental CAD/CAM solution provider that produces 3D scanners and dry/wet 5-axis processors. The company is one of few in the world that can manufacture scanners and milling machines with their own technology and the only one in South Korea that manufactures both.

DOF supplies its products to over 70 countries around the world, including the US Navy, BEGO, Dental Direkt, Datron Dynamics, and Roland DG. Also, more than 80% of the company's revenue comes from exporting to other countries such as Germany, Italy, US, and Japan.

Launching the innovative face scanner SNAP proposed a new direction in dental technology while the new 'SWITCH SOLUTION' system proved the company's leading role in the dental scanner market.

The CEO of DOF, Henry Park said, "we are very excited to have been chosen as a Global Hidden Champion and also as the winner of Korea Brand Preference Award for the third consecutive year, this year. We will continue to do our best to respond to the consumers' trust and support with outstanding technology and customer service."

Organized by Hankyung Business, of Korea Economy Magazine, and hosted by Korea Marketing Forum, '2019 Korea Brand Preference Award' aims to award products and brands with remarkable quality and trust of consumers, helping consumers make smart choices and businesses improve their brands.

SOURCE doflab.com