Dog Bite Claims Nationwide Increased 2.2 Percent; California, Florida And Pennsylvania Lead Nation In Number of Claims

National Dog Bite Prevention Week® Is April 8-14

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Dog bites and other dog-related injuries accounted for more than one third of all homeowners liability claim dollars paid out in 2017, costing almost $700 million, according to the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.) and State Farm®, the largest writer of homeowners insurance in the United States.

An analysis of homeowners insurance data by the I.I.I. found that the number of dog bite claims nationwide increased to 18,522 in 2017, compared to 18,122 in 2016 – a 2.2 percent increase. The average cost per claim increased by 11.5 percent. The average cost paid out for dog bite claims was $37,051 in 2017, compared with $33,230 in 2016.

"The increase in the 2017 average cost per claim could be attributed to an increase in severity of injuries," said Kristin Palmer, chief communications officer with the I.I.I. "But the average cost per claim nationally has risen more than 90 percent from 2003 to 2017, due to increased medical costs as well as the size of settlements, judgments and jury awards given to plaintiffs."

Estimated Number and Cost of Dog Bite Claims (And Other Dog-Related Injuries*), 2003-2017

Year

Value of Claims
($ millions)

Number of Claims

Average Cost Per Claim

2003

$324.2

16,919

$19,162

2004

318.9

15,630

20,406

2005

321.1

14,295

22,464

2006

322.4

14,661

21,987

2007

356.2

14,531

24,511

2008

387.0

15,823

24,461

2009

412.0

16,586

24,840

2010

412.6

15,770

26,166

2011

490.8

16,695

29,396

2012

489.7

16,459

29,752

2013

483.7

17,359

27,862

2014

530.8

16,550

32,072

2015

571.3

15,352

37,214

2016

602.2

18,123

33,230

2017

686.3

18,522

37,051

% change, 2016-2017

14.0%

2.2%

11.5%

% change, 2003-2017

111.7%

9.5%

93.4%

Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.

California continued to have the largest number of claims in the U.S. at 2,228 in 2017, an increase from 1,934 in 2016. California also had the highest value of claims in 2017 at $90.4 million. The state with the second highest number of claims last year was Florida at 1,345. The state with the highest average cost per claim was Florida, at $44,700 per claim in 2017.

Estimated Number and Cost of Dog Bite Claims (And Other Dog-Related Injuries*), 2017 State Results

Rank

State

Number of claims

Average cost per claim

Value of claims
($ millions)

1

CA

2,228

$40,563

$90.4

2

FL

1,345

44,700

60.1

3

PA

1,002

26,486

26.5

4

NY

957

43,479

41.6

5

OH

932

24,795

23.1

6

TX

929

35,562

33.0

7

IL

901

36,844

33.2

8

MI

734

38,798

28.5

9

NJ

686

43,652

29.9

10

MN

486

29,873

14.5

Top 10

10,200

37,346

380.9

Other

8,322

36,690

305.3

Total United States

18,522

37,051

$686.3

Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.

For more state specific information, go to the I.I.I.'s interactive map.

Be A Responsible Dog Owner

National Dog Bite Prevention Week® (April 8-14, 2018), is an annual event designed to provide consumers with information on how to be responsible pet owners while increasing awareness of a serious public health issue. 

Even dogs that are normally docile may bite when they are frightened or when defending their puppies, owners or food. However, the best way to protect yourself is to prevent your dog from biting anyone in the first place. The most dangerous dogs are those that fall victim to human shortcomings such as poor training, irresponsible ownership and breeding practices that foster viciousness.

For dog bite prevention tips, click here or join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #preventdogbites.

The I.I.I. has a full library of educational videos on its You Tube Channel.

