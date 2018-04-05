Dog Bite Claims Nationwide Increased 2.2 Percent; California, Florida And Pennsylvania Lead Nation In Number of Claims

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Dog bites and other dog-related injuries accounted for more than one third of all homeowners liability claim dollars paid out in 2017, costing almost $700 million, according to the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.) and State Farm®, the largest writer of homeowners insurance in the United States.
An analysis of homeowners insurance data by the I.I.I. found that the number of dog bite claims nationwide increased to 18,522 in 2017, compared to 18,122 in 2016 – a 2.2 percent increase. The average cost per claim increased by 11.5 percent. The average cost paid out for dog bite claims was $37,051 in 2017, compared with $33,230 in 2016.
"The increase in the 2017 average cost per claim could be attributed to an increase in severity of injuries," said Kristin Palmer, chief communications officer with the I.I.I. "But the average cost per claim nationally has risen more than 90 percent from 2003 to 2017, due to increased medical costs as well as the size of settlements, judgments and jury awards given to plaintiffs."
Estimated Number and Cost of Dog Bite Claims (And Other Dog-Related Injuries*), 2003-2017
|
Year
|
Value of Claims
|
Number of Claims
|
Average Cost Per Claim
|
2003
|
$324.2
|
16,919
|
$19,162
|
2004
|
318.9
|
15,630
|
20,406
|
2005
|
321.1
|
14,295
|
22,464
|
2006
|
322.4
|
14,661
|
21,987
|
2007
|
356.2
|
14,531
|
24,511
|
2008
|
387.0
|
15,823
|
24,461
|
2009
|
412.0
|
16,586
|
24,840
|
2010
|
412.6
|
15,770
|
26,166
|
2011
|
490.8
|
16,695
|
29,396
|
2012
|
489.7
|
16,459
|
29,752
|
2013
|
483.7
|
17,359
|
27,862
|
2014
|
530.8
|
16,550
|
32,072
|
2015
|
571.3
|
15,352
|
37,214
|
2016
|
602.2
|
18,123
|
33,230
|
2017
|
686.3
|
18,522
|
37,051
|
% change, 2016-2017
|
14.0%
|
2.2%
|
11.5%
|
% change, 2003-2017
|
111.7%
|
9.5%
|
93.4%
Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.
California continued to have the largest number of claims in the U.S. at 2,228 in 2017, an increase from 1,934 in 2016. California also had the highest value of claims in 2017 at $90.4 million. The state with the second highest number of claims last year was Florida at 1,345. The state with the highest average cost per claim was Florida, at $44,700 per claim in 2017.
Estimated Number and Cost of Dog Bite Claims (And Other Dog-Related Injuries*), 2017 State Results
|
Rank
|
State
|
Number of claims
|
Average cost per claim
|
Value of claims
|
1
|
CA
|
2,228
|
$40,563
|
$90.4
|
2
|
FL
|
1,345
|
44,700
|
60.1
|
3
|
PA
|
1,002
|
26,486
|
26.5
|
4
|
NY
|
957
|
43,479
|
41.6
|
5
|
OH
|
932
|
24,795
|
23.1
|
6
|
TX
|
929
|
35,562
|
33.0
|
7
|
IL
|
901
|
36,844
|
33.2
|
8
|
MI
|
734
|
38,798
|
28.5
|
9
|
NJ
|
686
|
43,652
|
29.9
|
10
|
MN
|
486
|
29,873
|
14.5
|
Top 10
|
10,200
|
37,346
|
380.9
|
Other
|
8,322
|
36,690
|
305.3
|
Total United States
|
18,522
|
37,051
|
$686.3
Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.
For more state specific information, go to the I.I.I.'s interactive map.
Be A Responsible Dog Owner
National Dog Bite Prevention Week® (April 8-14, 2018), is an annual event designed to provide consumers with information on how to be responsible pet owners while increasing awareness of a serious public health issue.
Even dogs that are normally docile may bite when they are frightened or when defending their puppies, owners or food. However, the best way to protect yourself is to prevent your dog from biting anyone in the first place. The most dangerous dogs are those that fall victim to human shortcomings such as poor training, irresponsible ownership and breeding practices that foster viciousness.
For dog bite prevention tips, click here or join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #preventdogbites.
RELATED LINKS
- Issues Update: Dog Bite Liability
- Video: Preventing Dog Bites
The following organizations are committed to educating Americans about dog bite prevention:
American Humane
American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA)
United States Postal Service (USPS)
Victoria Stilwell Foundation
The I.I.I. has a full library of educational videos on its You Tube Channel.
