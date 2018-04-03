Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. to Host Year End Results Conference Call

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our recent acquisition of 42West, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to all of the major film studios, and many of the leading independent and digital content providers, as well as for hundreds of A-list celebrity talent, including actors, directors, producers and recording artists. 42West is a recognized global leader in PR services for the entertainment industry and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed 42West as one of the top four most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. The strategic acquisition of 42West brings together premium marketing services with premium content production, creating significant opportunities to serve our respective constituents more strategically and to grow and diversify our business. Our content production business is a long established, leading independent producer, committed to distributing premium, best-in-class film and digital entertainment. We produce original feature films and digital programming primarily aimed at family and young adult markets.

