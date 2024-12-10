DOMINICAN REPUBLIC OPENS IMMERSIVE GLASS DOME FOR WEEK-LONG CULTURAL EXPERIENCE IN THE HEART OF NYC'S TIME SQUARE

The Dominican Republic launched a week-long cultural and tourism celebration with a Times Square dome opening on Dec. 8! Post this

"With this activation, we want everyone in Times Square to feel the joy, authenticity, and cultural richness of the Dominican Republic. This is more than just a tourism initiative; it is a celebration of the strong ties between our countries and an invitation to discover the beauty and warmth of our home," said David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic.

US Tourism: A Key Gateway to the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic made history last year with a record 10.3 million tourists worldwide. The United States is the Dominican Republic's leading source market for tourism; New York City accounts for the largest share, with 1.3 million visitors from New York in 2023. This represents 9% of all international arrivals. Tourism from New York has increased by 5% since 2023 to date in 2024, underscoring how the importance of US travel, in particular, New York is to the Dominican Republic economy.

A Taste of the Dominican Republic in Times Square

Visitors to the dome can enjoy:

Authentic Cuisine : Sample traditional dishes such as sancocho , morisoñando , and asopao , along with sweet treats like concón de leche and refreshing mango and chinola drinks.

: Sample traditional dishes such as , , and , along with sweet treats like and refreshing mango and chinola drinks. Cultural Performances : Daily showcases of merengue and bachata , emblematic of the Dominican Republic's rich cultural identity.

: Daily showcases of and , emblematic of the rich cultural identity. Interactive Displays: Engaging cultural exhibits and raffles, including a chance to win a trip to the Dominican Republic by sharing photos on social media using #DRInTimesSquare and #TasteTheParadise.

Event Details

The immersive dome will remain open until December 15, providing visitors with a chance to explore Dominican culture, cuisine, and music.

For more information, visit godominicanrepublic.com .

