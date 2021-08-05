Donor Concierge Joins Forces with Bobbie to Provide Feeding Care Resources to New Parents Via Surrogacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 / PRNewswire/ -- Donor Concierge, a leading egg donor and surrogate fertility concierge service for intended parents, and Bobbie , the only organic, European Style infant formula in the US, today announced a new partnership to offer parents via surrogacy access to resources for the care and feeding of their new baby.

"Parents who have a child via surrogacy may not think about how they're going to feed their baby when breast milk isn't available," said Donor Concierge founder Gail Sexton Anderson. "Our partnership with Bobbie is just one more way we can support our clients through conception, pregnancy, birth and beyond."

Advancing technology and social change has led to more parents pursuing assisted reproductive technology to conceive. With the legalization of gay marriage, increased average age of first-time parents, and a 75% surrogacy success rate , more families are using gestational surrogacy than ever before. "We've seen a 200% increase in surrogacy clients over the past five years. These parents deserve to feel equally supported in their journeys and included in transparent conversations about family building, feeding and beyond," continued Anderson. "Our partnership with Bobbie will not only empower them in their choices, but support them with practical resources, expert advice, and a top quality baby formula to nourish their babies. Donor Concierge is a mission-driven company committed to helping parents throughout their family-building journey, so partnering with Bobbie is a wonderful opportunity for us to provide lasting support to these parents."

Both companies are aligned in their dedication to supporting all paths to becoming a parent and Donor Concierge prides itself on offering resources for clients from pre-conception to birth and beyond, Anderson added.

Bobbie's team of Medical Advisors includes, pediatricians, dietitians, lactation consultants, nurses, scientists, doulas and OB GYNs whose approach can help support the mental and wellbeing of parents and baby. The advice from these experts will now be available for Donor Concierge clients via custom workshops and live classes that cater to the unique challenges for surrogacy parents and give them confidence in their feeding journeys. By partnering with Bobbie's team of experts, Donor Concierge is further equipped to help new parents navigate through yet another challenge new parenthood brings.

"It is core to Bobbie's mission that we support every path to parenthood and every feeding journey. Our partnership with Donor Concierge allows us to give personalized infant feeding support unique to the surrogacy journey," said Kim Chappell, Bobbie's VP of Marketing. "Imagine being served a message that 'breast is best' at every turn only to find yourself not being able to provide breast milk. These parents should feel confident, proud, and fully equipped to bottle feed their baby formula from day one."

"Our clients often come to us after an emotional fertility rollercoaster- and for our same sex couples- we are often the only path to having a biological baby. We take great pride and responsibility in helping each family achieve their dream of having a baby." Anderson added. "Our commitment to our families does not stop when the baby is born, but continues in post-birth support.

About Donor Concierge

Donor Concierge provides a personalized fertility concierge service for intended parents searching for egg donors, sperm donors and surrogates. Through its extensive network of leading egg donation and surrogacy programs, Donor Concierge tailors each search to intended parents' individual requirements. They work closely with more than 100 agencies and fertility professionals across the United States to help intended parents navigate their journey towards finding the right donor or surrogate mother match. For more information, visit https://www.donorconcierge.com/

About Bobbie

Bobbie is an organic infant formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, where every parent is supported in the feeding choices they make for their baby. The mom-founded company is led and supported by a Medical Affairs team of doctors, lactation consultants, doulas and pediatricians. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com .

