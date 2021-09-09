Dorchester County Government Notice of Security Incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorchester County Government ("Dorchester") announced today a phishing incident involving email accounts within its email environment.

The phishing incident resulted in unauthorized access to certain information collected and maintained by the County for a variety of reasons, including names, addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account numbers, credit card and debit card numbers, usernames and passwords, and medical information. Dorchester is issuing this notice to inform individuals of this incident and provide some recommendations on ways to protect personal information.

Individuals who are concerned that their personal information may have been accessed during the incident should visit the Dorchester's website, found here: https://www.dorchestercountysc.gov/. Dorchester's website contains information regarding steps that individuals can take to help protect their personal information.

To further protect personal information, Dorchester has implemented additional security measures to enhance the security of its email environment, including resetting employee passwords, reviewing email protocols, and providing additional security awareness training to employees.

SOURCE Dorchester County Government