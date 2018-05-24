DotLab Announces New Study of its Non-invasive Endometriosis Test for Monitoring Disease Progression and Treatment Response

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects one in ten women of reproductive age worldwide. Despite the disease's prevalence, laparoscopic surgery has remained the only way to definitively diagnose endometriosis to date, and no technology is commercially available to monitor the disease or therapy response.

Today's announcement follows that of a prior proof-of-concept study that assessed the potential for DotLab's biomarkers to monitor disease progression and treatment response. That study was published earlier this year in Reproductive Sciences and demonstrated that the levels of specific microRNA biomarkers in DotLab's test reverted to normal levels following treatment and corresponded with the extent of disease.

The new study is led by Dr. Hugh Taylor, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Yale. Following laparoscopic surgery to confirm endometriosis, sample collections of blood serum and saliva will occur longitudinally through 48 weeks in patients receiving ongoing medical treatment. In cases in which a patient switches from one medical treatment to another, sample collection will also occur prior to initiating the new medication. Biomarker levels will be measured in each sample and assessed for change over time, reflecting patient response to therapy.

Previous studies in patients with surgically-confirmed endometriosis have validated DotLab's test for the detection of active endometriosis disease. The potential application of DotLab's technology to monitoring disease over time could be shown to have applications in both clinical practice and clinical research, such as the collection of real-world evidence on drug efficacy for the new class of GnRH antagonists for endometriosis. "We are pleased about the new longitudinal study at Yale and are committed to helping patients suffering from this disease," said Heather Bowerman, CEO of DotLab.

DotLab is a personalized medicine company that was founded in 2016 by Heather Bowerman and Dr. Hugh Taylor, MD. The company has the exclusive worldwide rights and intellectual property to develop and commercialize its non-invasive endometriosis test in various body fluids, including blood serum and saliva.

