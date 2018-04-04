DoubleVerify Names Jeff Batuhan Chief Talent Officer

Batuhan joins DoubleVerify from WeWork, where he was Vice President of talent acquisition and instrumental in helping the company grow from 1,500 employees to over 4,000 professionals worldwide, in just the last year. Prior to WeWork, Batuhan spent more than a decade overseeing recruiting and employee engagement for Stryker—one of the world's leading medical technology companies. During his 12 years at Stryker, he helped expand the company's workforce globally.

"Jeff brings significant experience in executing large-scale employee acquisition, development and engagement programs for high growth global companies," said Wayne Gatinella, DoubleVerify CEO. "Jeff is the perfect person to help advance the DoubleVerify organization and culture to our next stage of success."

"I'm excited to join DoubleVerify at a time when they are expanding their organization and services as a global company," said Batuhan. "I'm looking forward to working with the great team here to build a culture that reflects the innovative work that we're doing every day."

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem that help build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

