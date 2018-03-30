This year's Combined Claims Conference was a two-day program offering continuing education for independent adjusters, attorneys, investigators and brokers. Alongside Claim Supervisor Reta Lewis and Administrative Services Director Kari Mendoza, Attorney Doug Smith presented a 60-minute session on "California Tort Claims Act – An Overview."

Smith began the session by explaining a scenario in which the individual involved in an incident would have to file a tort claim with the public entity, a city. He then went into the importance of presenting the claim, the types of actions which would require a claim to be presented to the city, exceptions under the law, claims against public employees, the procedure for presenting the claim and more. Over 100 people attended Smith's session and a few attendees took this opportunity to ask Doug questions. Once the session concluded, Smith received great feedback as a speaker.

"I was happy to present at this year's Combined Claims Conference and share my knowledge of the California Tort Claims Act with those who could benefit from it," commented Managing Partner Doug Smith with Smith Law Offices, LLP. "I'm already looking forward to next year's conference."

For more information about Smith Law Offices, LLP, please visit www.Smitlaw.com.

About Smith Law Offices, LLP: With considerable experience and resources, Smith Law Offices, LLP, is a boutique litigation and trial law firm specializing in defending public entities and employees throughout California in the areas of labor and employment, civil rights, regulatory matters and healthcare litigation. For more information follow Smith Law Offices, LLP on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or visit www.Smitlaw.com.

CONTACT: Devin Manon, Smith Law Offices, LLP, 951.509.1355, DManon@smitlaw.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doug-smith-esq-speaks-at-2018-combined-claims-conference-300622073.html

SOURCE Smith Law Offices, LLP

Related Links

http://www.Smitlaw.com

