Douglas Weiss Ph.D.: Intimacy Anorexia goes to the Doctors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors television show airing today Monday, January 6, 2020 bravely tackles the subject of Intimacy Anorexia. Millions of marriages are lonely, unfulfilling and sexless. Douglas Weiss, Ph.D. a Licensed Psychologist, has coined the phrase Intimacy Anorexia.

Intimacy Anorexia is the active withholding of emotional and sexual intimacy from your spouse/partner. The anorexic is too busy for you, blames you, withholds emotions, sex, praise, and love and is critical, angry or silent. The spouse of an intimacy anorexic feels married and alone.

Intimacy anorexia is a relationship disorder that is marked by a lack of intimacy in a relationship. It occurs when someone in a relationship actively withholds emotional, spiritual and sexual intimacy from their spouse or partner. This lack of intimacy harms the marriage, damages the relationship causing pain and loneliness and impacts the spouse or partner significantly.

Dr. Douglas Weiss coined the term "Intimacy Anorexia" when he started seeing a separate, yet related aspect of sexual addiction in his private psychological counseling practice. He was able to link these cases of sexual addiction into a broader spectrum of related issues and noted that people engaging in this type of withholding behavior did it for other reasons than those typically associated with sexual addiction.

Douglas Weiss Ph.D. has appeared on Oprah, Dr. Phil, Good Morning America etc. He is the author of many books including; Intimacy Anorexia, Partner Betrayal Trauma, 6 Types of Sex Addicts etc. He is the president of AASAT (American Assoc. for Sex Addiction Therapy) and the Exec. Director of Heart to Heart Counseling Center in Colorado Springs, CO.

