DPO to Partner with Schneider Electric to Develop Wind-Powered Modular AI Data Centers to Offset High-Performance Computing Demands

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Power Optimization, Inc. ("DPO"), a developer and operator of green data centers, today announced a new partnership with Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, to design, construct, and deploy modular AI data centers behind the meter at multiple Texas wind farms. Together with Schneider Electric, DPO will customize modules for deployment at utility-scale wind sites to support its recently announced 100 MW PPA and related data center buildout.

DPO & Schneider Electric wind-powered AI modular data center facility (artist rendering).

Unlike most traditional data centers procuring clean power through virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs) or offsets, these high-performance computing ("HPC") facilities running AI applications will draw a majority of their energy directly from the adjacent wind farms. Through this partnership, DPO will work with Schneider Electric to develop power-dense data centers co-located with renewable power plants under an innovative structure that allows new forms of GPU-based computing, while driving efficiencies for cost savings and improved sustainability by levering existing power generation assets.

"We're extremely excited to have Schneider Electric's support in this project," said Andrew Webber, DPO's CEO. "Working with partners who have deep expertise in this space is a key piece of addressing these critical challenges at scale. We're delighted to work with an experienced team to bring to life this new class of renewable-powered computing facilities."

Schneider Electric has extensive experience in the engineering and construction of modular data center facilities, including its EcoStruxure solution. Beyond this initial 100 MW being developed at Texas wind facilities, DPO and Schneider expect to deploy additional modular HPC data centers at DPO clients' various solar, wind, and hydroelectric sites.

About Digital Power Optimization

Digital Power Optimization is a leading developer and operator of green data centers for power-dense computing. DPO partners with utilities and IPPs to locate data centers on-site at power generation facilities to directly utilize renewable energy for the operation of HPC/AI and Proof-of-Work computing. DPO is privately held. For more information on DPO, please visit DigitalPowerOptimization.com .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

