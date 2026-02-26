Dr. Adrienne O'Connell Introduces SKINformed: A Medical-Grade Skincare Line Rooted in Science, Integrity, and Results

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKINformed, a medical-grade skincare line founded by Dr. Adrienne O'Connell, is redefining modern skincare by combining clinical expertise with clean, high-performance formulations. Built on the philosophy that patients deserve to be educated, not influenced about what they put on their skin, SKINformed delivers science-backed results with transparency and intention.

Dr. Adrienne O'Connell

Dr. O'Connell, a board-certified physician and founder of Laguna Beach Aesthetics, brings years of medical training and hands-on patient care to every formulation. With a background in Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine and advanced certification in Aesthetic Medicine, she has spent her career studying skin health from the inside out. SKINformed was born out of her desire to bridge the gap between clinical efficacy and elevated, everyday luxury.

"Skincare shouldn't be guesswork," says Dr. O'Connell. "Every ingredient in SKINformed is intentionally selected based on scientific evidence, safety, and performance. My goal is to empower patients with products that truly work, without compromising their health."

The SKINformed collection features medical-grade, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations designed to restore the skin barrier, improve tone and texture, and support long-term skin health. Signature products include the Papaya Gentle Cleanser, Restorative Night Cream, Anti-Aging Serum, Triple Action Eye Cream, and Neck & Décolletage Cream. Each are crafted with clinically studied ingredients known to deliver visible results.

As both a physician and mother, Dr. O'Connell understands the importance of trust. Her concierge approach to aesthetics emphasizes individualized care, education, and natural-looking results. These values are woven into the DNA of SKINformed.

Founded in 2025, SKINformed reflects Dr. O'Connell's belief that powerful skincare should feel both intelligent and indulgent; where medical precision meets modern luxury. With a growing national presence and expanding retail and digital platforms, the brand is positioned to become a leader in science-driven skincare.

