Dr. Leo Indianer and (833) 4LA-SKIN Have Announced the Addition of INFINI™ for Acne Scars and Wrinkle Reduction

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Leo Indianer and 1-833 4LA-SKIN are excited to announce the latest addition to Encino's premier dermatology practice, INFINI. This unique High Intensity Focused RF device is specially developed for wrinkle reduction and acne scars through 3-D volumization; it maximizes results while minimizing patient discomfort. Infini provides a long overdue solution for dark or tanned skinned patients, who until now had limited energy-based treatment choices. Patients in Southern California now have a new alternative treatment for fine lines and acne scar treatment that is comfortable and won't keep them hidden at home during recovery while still providing outstanding results.

"We have added Infini to our suite of lasers," stated board certified dermatologist, Dr. Leo Indianer, "because of all of the extraordinary benefits involving wrinkle reduction and acne treatment. It is hands down the best technology for treating acne scars and/or fine lines around the eyes.

Infini is proven worldwide, with over 10,000 treatments performed and sound clinical proof.

How Infini Works

Infini applies radio frequency energy through its patented microneedle technology, to maximize patient comfort. Infini works below the skin (dermis), where wrinkles originate, to rebuild collagen without causing unwanted damage to the top layer of skin (epidermis). The collagen continues to build over several weeks after each treatment; the skin becomes more youthful as wrinkles become less and less visible. Because Infini applies energy below the surface of the skin the Infini can treat dark and tanned skin patients, providing solutions for patients who had little choice.

Dr. Indianer graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1960. Dr. Indianer works in Encino, CA and specializes in Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Pathology. Dr. Indianer is affiliated with Providence Tarzana Medical Center.

