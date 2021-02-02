Dr. Paul Marciano Releases New Book, 'Let's Talk About It: Turning Confrontation Into Collaboration'

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the best-selling author of "Carrots and Sticks Don't Work," Dr. Paul Marciano is excited to announce the release of his new book "Let's Talk About It: Turning Confrontation into Collaboration."

Dr. Paul Marciano's newest book

In the workplace, the most common approach to what is believed will be a difficult or emotionally charged conversation can be summed up in one word: Avoidance. Most of us will do anything to skirt conflict, but not only does that fail to resolve important issues, it typically harms relationships and undermines productivity. In "Let's Talk About It," bestselling author and relationship coach Dr. Paul Marciano presents a powerful collection of proven communication and relationship strategies that will transform difficult conversations into healthy conversations.

Learn how to:

Identify and shed the cognitive biases that hinder viewing situations from other people's perspectives

Recognize and address emotional triggers

Use verbal and nonverbal communication to reduce conflict and foster collaboration

Deal effectively with different personality types

Navigate the course of a critical conversation from beginning to end

Build, restore, and maintain healthy relationships

"The new standard for conflict resolution, 'Let's Talk About It' equips you to build and deepen relationships one conversation at a time."

--Kevin Kruse, CEO of LEAD and author of "Great Leaders Have No Rules"

Purchase the book on Amazon

PAUL MARCIANO, PHD, is a leading global authority on employee engagement and respect in the workplace. Dr. Marciano's RESPECT Model™ has become the benchmark for leadership standards around the world. He earned his doctorate in clinical psychology from Yale University and has worked in the field of human resources for more than 30 years. His bestselling book, "Carrots and Sticks Don't Work", has received critical acclaim around the world and has been translated into several languages. Dr. Marciano is committed to spreading respect in the workplace not only because it is the right thing to do but because treating people with respect leads to extraordinary engagement and bottom-line business results. Read More

Contact information

[email protected]

www.PaulMarciano.com

@TheRespectDoc

Online Scheduler: https://go.oncehub.com/PaulMarciano

Related Images

lets-talk-about-it.jpg

Let's Talk About It

Dr. Paul Marciano's newest book

dr-paul-marciano.jpg

Dr. Paul Marciano

Best-selling author, Dr. Paul Marciano

carrots-and-sticks-dont-work.jpg

Carrots and Sticks Don't Work

Dr. Paul Marciano's best-selling book from McGraw Hill Publishing

SOURCE Dr. Paul Marciano