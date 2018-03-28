Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Performs Live Rhinoplasty Surgery at the World Famous Baker Gordon Symposium in Miami

Dr. James Stuzin is the Chair of this world class meeting held annually in Miami, Florida. Dr. Rohrich co-moderated the 52nd session of the Baker Gordon meeting. The symposia covered a diverse array of the hottest topics in cosmetic surgery highlighting patient safety in buttock augmentation, breast reshaping and finesse in open rhinoplasty with measurement and analysis of the nasal tip, the use of grafts, considerations in ethnic rhinoplasty, and revision rhinoplasty (also known as secondary rhinoplasty - a particularly difficult surgery which is performed on rhinoplasty patients who had a primary rhinoplasty with undesirable results). Presentations include demonstrations, lectures, Q&A sessions, and panel discussions with highly experienced rhinoplasty surgeons. "This symposium continues to be one of the most productive educational experiences for surgeons who want to learn the new advances in cosmetic surgery like rhinoplasty which is the most challenging procedure in all of plastic surgery," said Dr. Rohrich.

A unique feature of the Baker Gordon Symposium is the live surgery performed in front of a large professional audience by the world experts in cosmetic surgery. Dr. Rohrich demonstrated the finesse and refinement in techniques of open rhinoplasty by performing live surgery at the symposium. "The live surgery symposium offers surgeons first-hand education that's required to successfully perform open rhinoplasty using the latest intricate and advanced surgical techniques, while also seeing exactly what needs to be corrected," says Dr. Rohrich, the chair of the world renowned Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium and author of the most referenced text on the open rhinoplasty procedure, Dallas Rhinoplasty. Dr. Rohrich also recently published a new text entitled, Secondary Rhinoplasty by the Global Masters.

Dr. Rohrich, who also serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery journal, believes that specialized educational symposia such as the Baker Gordon cosmetic surgery meeting are key components of a modern plastic surgeons' continuing medical education. Other key specialized cosmetic meetings such as, "The Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium are designed to provide access to information and advances that are truly on the forefront of surgical knowledge in this specialized area," explains Dr. Rohrich. "Rhinoplasty is the quintessential representation of plastic surgery as a whole. It remains one of the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery, one of great finesse which takes years to master."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has a global clinical practice at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He is a clinical professor and the founding Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas. He has served as the President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)- the largest society in the world of board certified plastic surgeons, the Association of Academic Chairmen of Plastic Surgery, as well as the Rhinoplasty Society. He was a Founding member of The Rhinoplasty Society. Dr Rohrich also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation and the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons. He was a Director of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), chair of the Oral Exam Committee and President of the Dallas Society of Plastic Surgeons as well as the Texas Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a founding member of the Board of Governors of the National Endowment for Plastic Surgery.

