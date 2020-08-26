Dr. Tracy Bennett Announces her GetKidsInternetSafe Social Media Readiness Training for Tweens and Teens Due to COVID-19 Online School

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychologist Dr. Tracy Bennett Ph.D., Founder of GetKidsInternetSafe, announces Social Media Readiness Training for tweens and teens. Like driver's training but for the internet, this online course offers screen safety education and teen-tested psychological wellness tools. These protection skills are more critical than ever with increased online exposure due to COVID-19 and skyrocketing depression and suicide rates among teens.

Dr. Bennett is a psychologist, university professor, and mom who founded GetKidsInternetSafe (GKIS) in 2014. GKIS offers parents Internet safety courses about problems she witnesses while treating families tackling digital injuries like cyberbullying, sexting, and other virtual hardships. She is the author of Screen Time in the Mean Time: A Parenting Guide to Get Kids and Teens Internet Safe. As a mother of three, her parenting programs have made a meaningful impact on families.

"Parents love how our courses help them feel empowered instead of guilty. I love how GKIS offers prevention as well as treatment." The GetKidsInternetSafe website offers a free blog with over 150 informative articles, a bonus digital contract, as well as books, courses, workshops, and individual coaching. Dr. B says she's proud of the toolkit she put together for well-rounded education and support.

Dr. Bennett is a passionate advocate for families and has worked with kids and parents for over 25 years. She has appeared as a parenting expert on Access Hollywood Live as well as various state and national news channels. Rather than insisting on screen-free parenting, she offers tools for online competence and accountability. "Our digital natives know how to get into any virtual neighborhood that exists. What they don't know is who may be waiting for them or how to manage the psychological impacts once they've engaged. That's where expert information and warm, loving, parental guidance comes in."

The GKIS Social Media Readiness Course is modeled after driver's training with essential information and strategies in ten modules, each followed by a mastery quiz. A graduation certificate demonstrates to the parent that the student mastered the course content. As a GKIS subscriber, parents will benefit from Dr. B's deep expertise in building and maintaining trust between parents and their children while still recognizing the need to sensibly manage screen devices.

To find out more, go to GetKidsInternetSafe.com and DrTracyBennett.com.

