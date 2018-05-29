Dr. WorldWide Earns Respected RealSelf Top 100 Award for Ongoing Commitment to Consumer Education and High Patient Ratings

EL PASO, Texas, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Agullo, MD also known on social media platforms as Dr. WorldWide, has been announced as one of 100 board-certified doctors worldwide to receive the RealSelf 100 honor, an esteemed accolade recognizing the highest-rated and most active doctors on RealSelf, the world's largest online aesthetics community to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect with doctors and other clinicians.

The RealSelf 100 honorees are selected based on a variety of criteria, including the quality and quantity of patient reviews, as well as engagement with the RealSelf community via questions and answers and the sharing of before and after treatment photos.

Every month, 10 million consumers visit RealSelf to connect with aesthetic providers and research elective cosmetic treatments ranging from surgical procedures like rhinoplasty to non-surgical options like facial lasers, Botox, and Invisalign.

"The RealSelf 100 recognizes committed medical professionals who are leading the way to help educate and empower consumers to make smarter decisions about aesthetic treatments," said RealSelf CEO Tom Seery. "RealSelf 100 honorees are among the most engaged doctors on RealSelf — they represent less than one percent of the 20,000 medical professionals in our community yet collectively contributed 100,000 answers to consumer questions last year."

"It is my mission to educate the public about plastic surgery and empower them to be the best versions of themselves," responded Dr. Agullo as he received the honor. "Plastic Surgery is a very personal choice and a unique experience for every individual who chooses to undergo a change, be it a discreet or major surgery. The one thing in common for my patients though is that they experience an inner transformation which ultimately shines through as confidence in themselves. Confident is Beautiful!"

Dr. Agullo owns and operates Southwest Plastic Surgery with two locations in El Paso, Texas. Browse his before and after gallery on https://www.agulloplasticsurgery.com/photo-gallery. For more information on Frank Agullo, MD and the full list of RealSelf 100 award winners, please visit www.realself.com/RS100.

To be eligible for the RealSelf 100, doctors must meet the requirements of the RealSelf Professional Policies. In addition, doctors must have joined the RealSelf Doctor Community prior to July 1, 2017, meet minimum criteria for participation, and be in good standing.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the largest online marketplace for people to learn and share experiences about elective cosmetic procedures and connect with the right providers. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf attracts 10 million people each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery, RealSelf makes it easy to discover what's possible and find the right provider.

About Frank Agullo, MD

Frank Agullo, MD, FACS completed plastic surgery training at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Agullo is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon based in El Paso, Texas; at Southwest Plastic Surgery he offers a wide range of cosmetic procedures. Dr. Agullo has extensive experience in breast, face and body procedures. Dr. Agullo has an extensive number of publications and presentations in the field of Plastic Surgery at both national and international levels. Without a doubt, it has been his hard work, dedication and passion for his work that make him such a unique and extraordinary human being and Plastic Surgeon. Despite his unquestioned success, Dr. Agullo remains humble about his accomplishments. He continually strives for brilliance and unconditionally shares a smile, a quality often recognized by those who surround him.

