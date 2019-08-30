Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements Interactive Training Programme: London, United Kingdom - November 7-8, 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day interactive course is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements and cross-border transactions. This course reviews the sale of goods, the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.

This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is as such ideal for individuals working in international practice.

This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:

Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal

of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal Understand the main legal instruments governing international contracts

the main legal instruments governing international contracts Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute

the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner

the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner Use best practice techniques to successfully negotiate your contracts

techniques to successfully negotiate your contracts Examine key types of international commercial agreements

key types of international commercial agreements Assess the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements

the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements Plan in order to better negotiate a value-added deal

Agenda:



Day One

International contractual disputes

A review of the international instruments governing cross-jurisdictional matters

Alternative dispute resolution

Mechanisms available and their pros and cons

Arbitration agreements

New York Convention

Jurisdiction and recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments

Brussels Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters)

on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters) Hague Convention of 30 June 2005 on Choice of Court Agreements

Choice of law

Rome I (Regulation (EC) No 593/2008 of the European Parliament and the Council of 17 June 2008 on the law applicable to contractual obligations)

International contract law

Key instruments governing international contracts (binding and non-binding)

Choice of law in international contracts

United Nations' Convention on Contracts for the International Sales of Goods 1980 (CISG)

Applicability and exclusions

Formation of a contract

Responsibilities of seller and buyer

Remedies of seller and buyer

Excuses for non-performance

Trade terms, documentary sales and trade finance

Introduction

Incoterms 2010

Documentary sales and bills of lading

Letters of credit and the UCP 600

Day Two

Distribution agreements

Choosing between an agent and a distributor

The key differences between the two relationships

Regulation of distribution agreements (DCFR and EU competition law relevant to distribution agreements)

Key terms in distribution agreements: exclusivity, term, licences, verification and termination

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - PART 1

Drafting and negotiation

Agency agreements

Agency arrangements: when and why

Common types of agency relationships

Concerns of principal and of agent

Legal regulation of the agency relationship

Directive 86/653/EEC on self-employed commercial agents

Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993 (SI 1993, No 3053 as amended)

EU competition law

Agency agreements: key terms

Appointment

Exclusivity

Term

Payment

Performance obligations - Targets

IPR protection

Termination

Indemnity

Compensation

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - PART 2

Drafting and negotiation

Summary and final questions

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u262o1



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

