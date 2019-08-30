Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements Interactive Training Programme: London, United Kingdom - November 7-8, 2019
This two-day interactive course is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements and cross-border transactions. This course reviews the sale of goods, the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.
This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is as such ideal for individuals working in international practice.
This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:
- Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal
- Understand the main legal instruments governing international contracts
- Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute
- Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner
- Use best practice techniques to successfully negotiate your contracts
- Examine key types of international commercial agreements
- Assess the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements
- Plan in order to better negotiate a value-added deal
Agenda:
Day One
International contractual disputes
- A review of the international instruments governing cross-jurisdictional matters
- Alternative dispute resolution
- Mechanisms available and their pros and cons
- Arbitration agreements
- New York Convention
- Jurisdiction and recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments
- Brussels Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters)
- Hague Convention of 30 June 2005 on Choice of Court Agreements
Choice of law
- Rome I (Regulation (EC) No 593/2008 of the European Parliament and the Council of 17 June 2008 on the law applicable to contractual obligations)
International contract law
- Key instruments governing international contracts (binding and non-binding)
- Choice of law in international contracts
- United Nations' Convention on Contracts for the International Sales of Goods 1980 (CISG)
- Applicability and exclusions
- Formation of a contract
- Responsibilities of seller and buyer
- Remedies of seller and buyer
- Excuses for non-performance
Trade terms, documentary sales and trade finance
- Introduction
- Incoterms 2010
- Documentary sales and bills of lading
- Letters of credit and the UCP 600
Day Two
Distribution agreements
- Choosing between an agent and a distributor
- The key differences between the two relationships
- Regulation of distribution agreements (DCFR and EU competition law relevant to distribution agreements)
- Key terms in distribution agreements: exclusivity, term, licences, verification and termination
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - PART 1
- Drafting and negotiation
Agency agreements
- Agency arrangements: when and why
- Common types of agency relationships
- Concerns of principal and of agent
- Legal regulation of the agency relationship
- Directive 86/653/EEC on self-employed commercial agents
- Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993 (SI 1993, No 3053 as amended)
- EU competition law
Agency agreements: key terms
- Appointment
- Exclusivity
- Term
- Payment
- Performance obligations - Targets
- IPR protection
- Termination
- Indemnity
- Compensation
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - PART 2
- Drafting and negotiation
Summary and final questions
