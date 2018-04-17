Dramatic Market Potential Spurs Additional $6M Funding Round for onQ

In an unprecedented move, the company communicated the fundraise to their investors, delivering a series of brief, interactive videos through the onQ platform's video conversation engine, and exchanging through discussions on key messages contained throughout the videos.

"Our investors loved the in-the-moment interactions and seeing first-hand how onQ enriched the overall experience," said Jack Alexander, founder and Chairman, onQ. "This represented just one of a wide range of uses that the market is determining for onQ, including global communications, upskilling and career development, and enabling large video libraries for audience engagement."

The onQ solution brings any existing content to life, transforming video or presentation media into an interactive group experience, turning monologues and static viewing into active, engaged conversations. Resulting interactions and reactions feed in-the-moment behavioral data, which reveal actionable insights into how users and groups engage with content and each other, resulting in measurable improvements to content, communications, learning and development.



Clients range from global 1000 organizations to publishers and content providers to Egypt's Ministry of Education, the latter through a partnership with UK-based Imagine Education.

"We are finding tremendous product-market fit and sense that onQ is the tip of the spear in leading a market disruption," said Jim Marshall, CEO, onQ. "We decided to move on the second raise in order to respond quickly to market demand."

onQ is humanizing digital communications and learning, transforming static video and presentation media into dynamic, interactive experiences and engaged conversations around content that matters. The onQ platform has set a new standard for "listening organizations" by delivering actionable behavioral insights that facilitate dramatic improvements to content, communications, learning and measurable outcomes. onQ is privately funded and based in Atlanta, Georgia, with an international office in Zurich, Switzerland. To learn more about onQ visit www.engageonQ.com

