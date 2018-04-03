DRB Systems Announces Shipment of 9 Millionth FastPass Tag

About GATE Express Carwash

GATE Express Carwash operates free-standing, express car wash facilities throughout Northeast Florida. Each Gate Express Carwash features high-performance friction, micro-fiber cloth wash systems designed to provide a quick, consistent, top-quality wash. A key feature of the facilities is the utilization of environmentally-friendly systems designed to support water conservation and all washes are completed with bio-degradable chemicals. GATE Express Carwash facilities utilize state-of-the-art sensors and video equipment to ensure precision washes and the safety of vehicles. More information is available at www.GATEExpressCarwash.com

About DRB Systems

DRB Systems is a business solutions company that for more than 30 years has provided technology and marketing support to enhance the consumer's experience and the operational efficiency of a car wash. Unlike equipment-only point-of-sale companies, DRB Systems provides the business "know-how" to transform most car washes into profitable, thriving businesses.

