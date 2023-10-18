Dream Factory of Brooklyn Strike for a Cause

The Dream Factory of Brooklyn

18 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

The Dream Factory of Brooklyn is proud to announce its upcoming fundraising event, "Strike for a Cause," scheduled for February 21, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl located at 61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Strike for a Cause" promises an evening filled with fun, camaraderie, and philanthropy. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the fantastic atmosphere of the Brooklyn Bowl while supporting a meaningful cause. The event will feature:

Event Info

  • Bowling: Join in for a friendly competition of bowling with teams and individuals 
  • Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the evening, making it an unforgettable night.
  • Silent Auction: Bid on exclusive items and experiences in a silent auction, with all proceeds going directly to the Dream Factory of Brooklyn.
  • Delicious Food and Beverages: Savor a delectable selection of food and drinks available at the Brooklyn Bowl.

This event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased in advance for $100.00. The ticket price includes two drink tickets, two hours of bowling, bowling shoe rentals and appetizers. By participating in "Strike for a Cause," attendees will not only have a great time but also contribute to a heartwarming cause that brings joy to the lives of children facing adversity.

Tickets and additional event information can be found on the Dream Factory of Brooklyn's website at dreamfactorybrooklyn.org/events. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected].

Join us on February 21, 2024, at the Brooklyn Bowl, and together, let's make dreams come true!

The Dream Factory of Brooklyn is a non-profit organization dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses. Our mission is to bring hope, joy, and lasting memories to these young heroes and their families.

SOURCE The Dream Factory of Brooklyn

