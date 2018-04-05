Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant's New Careers Website

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces a new website designed to help those who aspire to work in one of the travel industry's most innovative companies. Allegiant's online resource, allegiant.com/careers, affords easy and intuitive access to currently available jobs with the Las Vegas-based travel company, tools for job seekers to be notified when new positions are posted, and a wealth of information about company culture, benefits and more. Along with the website, Allegiant has launched sister social media resources on Twitter (@Allegiant_jobs) and LinkedIn, to help connect with job seekers.
"With our corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, 14 operational bases and more than 100 cities served in our network, Allegiant has exciting career opportunities across the country," said Rebecca Henry, Allegiant's vice president, people services. "This radically-redesigned resource is laser-focused on helping job seekers access those opportunities, while providing a window into what it's really like to work in our unique environment."
Today, Allegiant boasts a workforce of 4,000 employees - from pilots, flight attendants and a variety of airport-based positions, to roles in information technology, engineering, planning and accounting. The growing company currently has more than 200 open positions in 15 different locations listed on allegiant.com/careers. If a desired position is not currently open, users can access the job alerts feature to be instantly notified when that opportunity becomes available.
With a focus on leisure travelers, Allegiant's business model is built around providing access to travel from underserved cities, and for value-seeking travelers to be able to go on vacation thanks to the industry's lowest fares. Allegiant was an inaugural honoree in the Las Vegas Business Press' Innovation Awards in 2017, and in the same year was named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Interview.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small and mid-sized cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
