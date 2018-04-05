Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant's New Careers Website

"With our corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, 14 operational bases and more than 100 cities served in our network, Allegiant has exciting career opportunities across the country," said Rebecca Henry, Allegiant's vice president, people services. "This radically-redesigned resource is laser-focused on helping job seekers access those opportunities, while providing a window into what it's really like to work in our unique environment."

Today, Allegiant boasts a workforce of 4,000 employees - from pilots, flight attendants and a variety of airport-based positions, to roles in information technology, engineering, planning and accounting. The growing company currently has more than 200 open positions in 15 different locations listed on allegiant.com/careers. If a desired position is not currently open, users can access the job alerts feature to be instantly notified when that opportunity becomes available.

With a focus on leisure travelers, Allegiant's business model is built around providing access to travel from underserved cities, and for value-seeking travelers to be able to go on vacation thanks to the industry's lowest fares. Allegiant was an inaugural honoree in the Las Vegas Business Press' Innovation Awards in 2017, and in the same year was named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Interview.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small and mid-sized cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 80 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

