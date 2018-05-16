Dremel Gets Crafty With Stylo+, The Brand's Smallest Rotary Tool Ever

A tool built for precision and maneuverability, the Stylo+ allows Makers to be closer to and more engaged with their work. Its comfortable grip, sleek lightweight design, and 6.5-foot power cord are ideal for longer work sessions and maximum control, yielding the best results. The Stylo+ Tool Kit includes:

Dremel 2050 Stylo+ Versatile Craft Tool

15-piece accessory bag containing a wide selection of high-quality, long-lasting Dremel accessories from a diamond wheel engraving point to a ¼-inch sanding drum

A quick start guide, which provides a helpful out of the box experience and offers advice on best practices

The tool's variable speed ranges from 5,000 to 22,000 RPM, providing the optimal speed control for applications such as glass etching, leather burnishing, jewelry making, wood engraving and more. For all Makers, the Stylo+ allows for the ideal speed and control for extremely detailed applications.

"At Dremel, we want to accommodate Makers of all areas and skillsets," says Arts and Crafts Business Lead Tracy Farrell. "That's why the Stylo+ is such an exciting, approachable addition to our lineup of tools. Its comfortable design and versatile functionality allow Makers to easily personalize any project."

Following closely after last year's Hatch Project Kit launch, Dremel is continuing to expand its presence in the arts and crafts space with the Stylo+.

"While our tools are created with Makers in mind, this is the first tool specifically designed for crafters," says Farrell. "We welcome these Makers into our family and are excited for them, and our current users, to enjoy making like never before."

The Stylo+ provides Makers with the best results for their versatile craft projects.

Stylo+ Tool Kit Features:

Comfortable grip and lightweight design for maximum control

6.5-foot power cord for maneuverability and extended use

Slim size allows users to get closer to their project for precise detailing even in hard-to-reach areas

Quiet and compact motor is perfect for home use

Separate on/off controls enable users to start tool at desired speed

Full variable speed dial for optimal speed control, from 5,000 up to 22,000 RPM

The Stylo+ Tool Kit is available online and can be found in store at select retail locations (MSRP $59.99 USD). For more information, visit www.Dremel.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and Fortiflex™ flex shaft tool to the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools can be used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in Mount Prospect, IL, Dremel celebrates 85 years in business and maintains its commitment to innovation and quality. Regardless of what the task may be, the Dremel brand is dedicated to empowering Makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment.

