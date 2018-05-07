Drill Pipes: Global Markets to 2022

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389566

Summary

The drill pipe is a hollow tube made mostly of steel or aluminum, fitted with threaded ends called tool joints.The drill pipe connects the rig equipment at the surface with the bottom hole assembly (BHA) and bit.

The drill pipe pumps drill fluids to the bit, and rotates, raises and lowers the bottom hole assembly.Available in numerous sizes, the drill pipe typically is 30 to 33 feet long.

It provides weight and strength to the well bore.The drill pipe is case hardened to support its own weight when sent a mile long into the earth's surface.

It reduces the fatigue failure of the BHA and the additional weight of the drill bit. For onshore and offshore drilled wells, drill pipes mostly compose drilling strings.

Drill pipes are classified by grades, API (American Petroleum Institute) and premium.The drill location and hole depth determine the grade type that will be used.

API grade drill pipes, which reached $REDACTED billion to lead the market in 2016, are estimated to total nearly $REDACTED billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about REDACTED%. New hydrocarbon sources (oil, gas and other) is driving the market for API and premium grade drill pipes.

The rise in the global demand for energy has increased conventional oil and gas explorations in deep and ultra-deepwater locations, spurring investments in unconventional resources such as shale, advancement in the drilling technologies and others. However, more government regulations, growing environmental concerns and the cost of high investments will restrain market growth.



Oil prices fell dramatically in 2014 due to the shale gas boom in the United States.To protect its market share and increased the cost of shale production, OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) increased their hydrocarbon production.

The global oil and gas markets were in the phase of transition in the last three years (2015 to 2017), where oilfield services were increasingly employed by all major players in the market for enhanced returns.

The onshore (land) deployment of drill pipes totaled nearly $REDACTED billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach $REDACTED billion in 2022 with a CAGR of REDACTED%. The rise in the requirements for the hydrocarbons across various industries around the world is driving the companies to invest in the offshore locations such as deep-water and ultra deepwater locations.



Geographically, North America led the global drill pipes market with a value of $REDACTED million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $REDACTED million by 2022 with a CAGR of about REDACTED%.North America owns the largest market share and fastest growth rate due to the rise in the shale resources.

North America is followed by Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America in descending order in terms of market share

