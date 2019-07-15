Drones: R&D Portfolio and Opportunity Analysis

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that are finding application opportunities in various industries and have the potential to transform military as well as consumer applications. Drones essentially combine various sensing and communication technologies along with remote control or autonomous capabilities. Drones were initially developed for military purposes, which is still the most prominent application of this technology. However, with substantial decrease in the cost of individual components, drones are poised to impact multiple industries in various capacities. Drones for commercial applications represent a market that is entering the growth phase. Military drones have been around for some time, but commercial drones enable diverse applications to benefit because various stakeholders will experience high growth in the near term. Drone technology is an example of convergence of various technologies such as sensors, artificial intelligence, analytics and so on, that enables greater connectivity by acting as a carrier for the Internet.



Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Report

1. What is the significance of drones ?

2. What are the technology trends and key enabling technologies?

3. What are the factors that influence technology development and adoption?

4. Who are the key innovators driving developments?

5. What are the opportunities based on patent and funding trends?

6. What are the future prospects of the technology?

7. What sort of strategies do OEMs need to embrace to gain entry and sustain in the competitive marketplace?



__________________________

