Dr's Mike Huggins and Danna Nobile opening Life Dental

"I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting new venture, allowing us the opportunity to treat and serve our patient base in a new, modern facility with the latest in dental equipment and technology available" stated Dr. Mike Huggins. The Oxford team will consist of Dr. Huggins, Dr. Danna Nobile, and Dr. Steve Wooten along with their locally known and respected hygienists, operations and administrative personnel which will service the Oxford area and surrounding communities.

Life Dental's philosophy is to provide consistent, compassionate care that focuses on the health and happiness of our patients as well as cultivate a positive, productive environment for our team.

For more information, visit Life Dental's website at www.lifedentaloxford.com , or contact the new practice at (662) 281-8455.

