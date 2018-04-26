Drug Makers Stocks' Research Reports Released on Sanofi, Shire, TherapeuticsMD, and Zogenix

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SNY, SHPG, TXMD, and ZGNX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com revisits the Major Drug Manufacturers industry, which consists of companies that research, develop, market, and distribute drugs for nearly every therapeutic need. In this morning's lineup are the following four stocks: Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), Shire PLC (NASDAQ: SHPG), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Sanofi

On Wednesday, shares in Paris, France headquartered Sanofi recorded a trading volume of 1.18 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.91% higher at $40.11. The Company's shares have gained 0.30% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.12%. Moreover, shares of Sanofi, which provides therapeutic solutions, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.77.

On April 24th, 2018, Sanofi announced that Elias Zerhouni, M.D., Head of Global Research and Development, will retire on June 30th, 2018. He will be succeeded by John C. Reed, M.D. Ph.D., who has been appointed Head of Global R&D, as of July 01st, 2018. Dr. Reed will report directly to Dr. Brandicourt and will be a member of the Executive Committee. Dr. Reed will join on April 30th, 2018 to ensure a smooth and effective transition period. Get the full research report on SNY for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SNY

Shire

Dublin, Ireland headquartered Shire PLC's stock closed the day 3.39% lower at $158.37 with a total trading volume of 4.02 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.52 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 23.21% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.12% and 7.02%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Shire, which researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide, have an RSI of 59.72.

On April 16th, 2018, Shire announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Servier S.A.S. to sell its Oncology business for $2.4 billion. SHPG's Oncology business includes in-market products ONCASPAR® (pegaspargase), a component of multi-agent treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and ex-US rights to ONIVYDE® (irinotecan pegylated liposomal formulation), a component of multi-agent treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer post gemcitabine-based therapy. Gain free access to the research report on SHPG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SHPG

TherapeuticsMD

Shares in Boca Raton, Florida headquartered TherapeuticsMD Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.53 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.78% lower at $5.51. The Company's shares have advanced 10.42% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.58%. Furthermore, shares of TherapeuticsMD, which operates as a women's health care product company, have an RSI of 52.79.

On April 11th, 2018, TherapeuticsMD announced that it has entered into negotiations with the US FDA regarding the proposed label for TX-004HR, the Company's investigational applicator-free estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse. As previously announced, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date for the completion of the FDA's review of the new drug application for TX-004HR is May 29th, 2018. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on TXMD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TXMD

Zogenix

Emeryville, California headquartered Zogenix Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.38% lower at $39.15 with a total trading volume of 301,176 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 262.50% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 24.19%. Additionally, shares of Zogenix, which develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the US, have an RSI of 43.27. Register now for today's free coverage on ZGNX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ZGNX

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-makers-stocks-research-reports-released-on-sanofi-shire-therapeuticsmd-and-zogenix-300637126.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities