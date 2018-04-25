Duke Energy announces new executive appointments

Harry Sideris – currently president of Duke Energy Florida, will become senior vice president and chief distribution officer for the company. Sideris, 47, will be responsible for the safe, reliable and efficient operation of Duke Energy's electric distribution systems for the company's six-state service area, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Sideris succeeds Michael Lewis, who will retire effective June 30 after a 30-year career in the industry.

Sideris has 22 years of experience in the energy industry. He joined Progress Energy (formerly Carolina Power & Light) in 1996 and served in numerous operations, maintenance, technical and leadership roles across Progress Energy's generation fleet in the Carolinas and Florida. In July 2012, following the merger between Duke Energy and Progress Energy, he became vice president of power generation for Duke Energy's operations in the western portion of North Carolina and South Carolina. In August 2014, he was named senior vice president of environmental health and safety and assumed the role of Florida state president in January 2017.

"Power distribution is where we deliver for our customers, and Harry's operational background and customer-facing experience makes him the right leader for this job," said Lloyd Yates, executive vice president, customer and delivery operations and president, Carolinas region.

Catherine Stempien – currently senior vice president of corporate development will succeed Sideris as Florida state president. Stempien, 48, will be responsible for the financial performance of the company's Florida operations and will manage state and local regulatory and government relations, and community affairs. She will also work with the corporate and regulatory strategy teams to advance the company's rate and regulatory initiatives.

Stempien has 24 years of experience in finance and legal fields. In her current role as senior vice president of Corporate Development, Stempien is responsible for executing mergers/acquisitions and divestures and helping the company develop its external growth strategy. She led the divestiture of the company's Latin American generation business, as well as the sale of its Midwest generation business. She also led the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas and was responsible for overseeing the resulting integration.

Prior to her role in Corporate Development, Stempien practiced law, first in private practice, and then as in-house counsel in the telecommunications and energy fields. She joined the company in 2003 as an associate general counsel for Cinergy Corp. in Cincinnati. She has held numerous senior positions in the legal department covering virtually all areas of legal services to the company, including leading federal and state regulatory legal practices for Duke Energy prior to and immediately after the Duke Energy/Progress Energy merger in 2012. She was named to lead the corporate development function in 2014.

"Catherine's experience has prepared her well for this important role and she will be a powerful advocate for our customers," said Doug Esamann, executive vice president, energy solutions and president, Midwest and Florida regions.

Catherine's successor will be named at a later date.

"We deeply appreciate Michael Lewis' contributions to our company and the legacy he leaves behind as an industry leader," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chairman and president.

"At the same time, Harry and Catherine will bring fresh perspectives and leadership to their new roles as we build a smarter energy grid for our customers and communities," added Good.

These changes are effective June 1.

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

