Duke Energy Foundation boosts South Carolina students, teachers and workforce through $660,000 in grants

The grants are administered through the Duke Energy Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to communities served by Duke Energy, with a focus on "K to Career" educational and workforce development initiatives, the environment and community impact.

"Our 'K to Career' grants go to a diverse group of organizations across our state that are dedicated to training the workforce of the future and giving our young people the skills they will need to lead our state in the years to come," said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, South Carolina state president for Duke Energy.

Recipients this year include:

"Duke Energy continues to be one of our strongest industry partners, and we're delighted that they've chosen to support the development of our mechanical engineering program," said Francis Marion University President Fred Carter . "This type of donation enhances the opportunity for students throughout this region to receive an incomparable education in a dynamic field, at a reasonable cost."

"The Duke Energy Foundation's support of our Really Cool for My School Book Club enables us to continue to provide a critical component of our literacy initiative here at the school," said Ann Akerman , the CEO for the S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation. "Ensuring that children have accessible reading materials including large print and braille is imperative to a child's ability to learn to read. Together we are providing important resources to ensure a solid foundation for tomorrow's leaders."

: To support workforce development for Upstate veterans by teaching them skills that will allow them to enter the civilian workforce at a livable wage. Youthlink: To support afterschool programs with an explicit goal to provide students with project-based STEM experiences for economically disadvantaged and underrepresented elementary and middle school students.

The Foundation annually funds more than $33 million to communities throughout Duke Energy's seven-state service area. In 2017, the company donated more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.

