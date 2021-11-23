Dumbbells Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.41% by 2025 | A and D Sports Ltd. - One of the Leading Company Offers Premium Urethane Dumbbells, Ignite V2 Urethane Dumbbells, Urethane Hex Dumbbell, and More | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A and D Sports Ltd., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa are some of the major market participants.

The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Geographical Landscape

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Therefore, the Dumbbells Market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The UK, Russian Federation, and Germany are the key markets for dumbbells market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and South American regions.

Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43382

Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dumbbells market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates as one of the key trends of the dumbbells market.

Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Dumbbells Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dumbbells Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dumbbells market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dumbbells market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dumbbells market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dumbbells market vendors

Related Reports:

Gymnastic Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dumbbells Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 211.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Russian Federation, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and D Sports Ltd., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A and D Sports Ltd.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Coulter Ventures LLC

Exercycle SL

gym80 International GmbH

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc.

TECHNOGYM Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

