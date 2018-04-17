Dunkin' Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record

Working closely with Dunkin' Donuts' company leadership, franchisee leadership and existing partners, BBDO Worldwide will oversee advertising strategy and creation to help Dunkin' continue to stand apart as a favorite on-the-go stop for coffee and baked goods. In addition to all national print, broadcast and out-of-home advertising development, BBDO's responsibilities will also include both digital and multi-cultural advertising efforts. BBDO Worldwide's initial work for Dunkin' Donuts is expected to debut this fall.

ARC/Leo Burnett will handle all in-store promotions and activity, including point-of-purchase, merchandising and signage.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for our brand, with new menu choices, next-generation store design and new technology, all designed to transform Dunkin' Donuts into America's favorite, beverage-led, on-the-go brand," said Dunkin' Donuts' U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman. "We loved the insights and innovation that BBDO Worldwide brought to the pitch, and we believe they are the best partner to help us transform and elevate our marketing, finding fresh and relevant new ways to inspire and captivate customers."

"Additionally, ARC demonstrated a deep understanding of our customers and how to captivate them close to home and in the store. Every agency that participated in the pitch delivered great thinking and talent, and we are grateful that we got to choose from such a terrific line-up of contenders."

"Dunkin' Donuts holds a big place in the hearts of millions of people who fuel their day with Dunkin's coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches. We were inspired by the brand's commitment to innovation demonstrated both by the entire executive team, and the franchisees who truly own the customer experience," said David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer of BBDO Worldwide.

Andrew Robertson, CEO of BBDO Worldwide, added, "America needs Dunkin' right now, and we can't wait to get to work developing new marketing initiatives that will accelerate the transformation of this iconic brand."

Incumbent agency Hill Holiday chose not to participate in the review. Dunkin' Donuts is currently conducting a review for its media buying and planning with a decision expected in Q3. Incumbent media agency IPG's Trilia is participating in the media review, which is being led by MediaLink.

BBDO Worldwide is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. The agency has a wealth of experience developing high-impact advertising campaigns for iconic restaurant brands.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

ABOUT BBDO

BBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content. For twelve years in a row, BBDO has been ranked the most creative agency network in the world in *The Gunn Report*. In addition, in 2017, BBDO was named Network of the Year at Cannes and the most effective agency network in the world in the Global Effie Effectiveness Index. BBDO has been chosen Agency of the Year multiple times by the leading industry trade publications.

BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE-OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

About Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett is a creative solutions company founded on the idea that "what helps people helps business." By solving human problems with the power of creativity, Leo Burnett delivers value for people and prosperity for brands. Part of the Publicis Power of One, Leo Burnett won 47 Lions at the 2017 Cannes International Festival of Creativity, including the Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich, 83-year history, visit our site, Facebook page and follow us via @leoburnettchi.

