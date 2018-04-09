Dunkirk and Baby Driver are Motion Picture Winners at the 5th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announced the winners of its 5th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards (LMGI) on Saturday night, April 7. The Motion Picture winners were DUNKIRK (filmed at the French location of the real evacuation and Malo-les-Bains) and BABY DRIVER (shot on locations throughout Atlanta). The Television Series winners were GAME OF THRONES (filmed in Northern Ireland, Croatia, Morocco, Malta and other locations) and OZARK (shot in seven areas in Atlanta). The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. The black-tie awards ceremony and reception took place at the Alex Theatre in Glendale before an audience of 500, including LMGI members, industry executives and press. Comedian Jonah Ray (The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, Mystery Science Theater 300: The Return) served as host. Photos Available at https://bit.ly/2H7Uw1v.

Writer/Producer Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island, Avatar, Terminator Genisys) presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Canadian Location Manager Rino Pace LMGI (Inception, Deadpool, Unforgiven). New York Location pro Jimmy Ayoub LMGI presented the 2018 Trailblazer Award to New York Location Manager Josh Karan LMGI (Founder, ALSAM).

Additional presenters included Tracie Thoms (Devil Wears Prada, Rent), Dennis Haysbert (24, Far From Heaven) and Kevin Daniels (Ladder 49). Location Managers Mandie Dillin LMGI (Interstellar, Inception, Iron Man) and David Doumeng LMGI, both past LMGI Award winners, also presented awards at the gala along with Lori A. Balton LMGI (A Wrinkle In Time, Downsizing, Jack Ryan, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), founder and past president of the LMGI and the winner of the 2017 Trailblazer Award for being the first Location Professional accepted into the Academy.

2018 LMGI AWARDS HONOREES:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Rino Pace LMGI (Inception, Deadpool, Unforgiven)

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Josh Karan LMGI (Founder, ALSAM)

2018 LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Game of Thrones – Robert Boake LMGI, Matt Jones LMGI, Tate Araez Guzman LMGI



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Ozark – Wes Hagan LMGI, Kevin Dowling LMGI, Patrick Rofoli

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Atlanta Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment - Baby Driver

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love LMGI, Jof Hanwright LMGI, John Hutchinson LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

Baby Driver – Doug Dresser LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw LMGI

Producers of this year's LMGI Awards are Co-Chairpersons LMGI President Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin. Further inquiries regarding the LMGI Awards may be directed to awards@locationmanagers.org.

LMGI Awards is proudly sponsored by: PREMIER LEVEL: Netflix; GOLD LEVEL: Film L.A., NBC Universal Operations, Newhall Film Locations, Reel Security, SALT Catering, Simi Valley Film, Skye Rentals, Warner Bros. Studio Facilities; SILVER LEVEL: Air Hollywood, Angels Flight Development Company, Blue Cloud Movie Ranch, Film Fiji, Film US Virgin Islands, Fox Searchlight, Hollywood Distillery, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, NorthStar Moving Company, Pacific Production Services, Reel Waste & Recycling, Teamsters Local 399, Zio Rentals; BRONZE LEVEL: American Tents, Atlanta Mayor's Office of Film & Entertainment, Board Brothers Location Services, Busan Film Commission, California Film Commission, Cast Locations, Classic Tents & Events, Emory University, Great Dane Production Services, Harris Diversified, Hint Water, New Mexico State Film, Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, The Langham Hotel, The Location Portal, WesternOne, Willow Studios, Venice Duck Brewery; MEDIA SPONSORS: SHOOT, The Hollywood Reporter and The Location Guide/ FOCUS.

ABOUT THE LMGI :

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is an organization of experienced career professionals in the Motion Picture, Television, Commercial and Print production industries. LMGI members are dedicated to the establishment of professional standards of personal conduct, safety on the set and business ethics. They support the formation of strong links with business members, governmental agencies and local communities. The Guild promotes awareness of the goals and achievements of members to the general public and within the industry through creative, educational and philanthropic programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing International membership. The LMGI is not a labor union, it does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about the #LMGIawards, visit locationmanagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook, Twitter @The_LMGI and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS :

Cheri Warner l Erick Yamagata l Weissman/Markovitz Communications 818.760.8995 l 192983@email4pr.com

AWARDS CONTACTS

Eric Klosterman | Robin Citrin 818-398-3448/ awards@locationmanagers.org

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT :

Carol Skeldon l IngleDodd Media 310.650.8838 I LMGIawards@ingledodd.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkirk-and-baby-driver-are-motion-picture-winners-at-the-5th-annual-location-managers-guild-international-awards-300625973.html

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

Related Links

https://www.lmgiawards.com

