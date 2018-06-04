DuPont Safety & Construction Invests Over $400 Million to Increase Tyvek® Capacity

"Global demand for DuPont™ Tyvek® continues to grow worldwide in all of our key end-use markets," said Rose Lee, president – DuPont Safety & Construction. "This capacity expansion plan is a critical step in growing the Tyvek® business, maintaining our leadership in nonwoven materials, and delivering the innovation customers expect from DuPont."

According to industry estimates, the global segments for potential Tyvek® use total several billion dollars.

A world leader in nonwoven technology, in 2017 DuPont celebrated the 50th anniversary of DuPont™ Tyvek®, a unique nonwoven material made of 100 percent high-density polyethylene that has enabled new dimensions of protection, security and safety in a wide variety of industries and applications. Core segments include:

Building envelope solutions, such as Tyvek® HomeWrap®, Tyvek® CommercialWrap®, DuPont™ Flashing Systems and Tyvek® Protec™ to create more comfortable, energy-efficient buildings with fewer chances for moisture damage caused by water buildup;

Tyvek® protective garments, which provide superior protection for workers in industrial and cleanroom applications and for first responders. Companies around the world use more than 200 million Tyvek® garments per year.

Tyvek® for medical packaging, widely used to help protect patients in healthcare settings. Since its introduction to the medical device industry more than 45 years ago, Tyvek® has been recognized as a standard of excellence for sterile device packaging.

Tyvek® for graphics and protective packaging , used in diversified, specialty applications, including cargo covers for pharmaceuticals and perishables, and as a substrate for envelopes, tags, labels, banners, wristbands, maps and artwork.

Tyvek® has had a tremendous impact across numerous industries, resulting in the creation of new categories of products, such as house wrap, which helped revolutionize home construction; setting new standards for personal protective apparel; enabling advancements in medical device technology; and playing an important role in many other applications. DuPont, along with its customers, continue to develop new Tyvek® products and applications to meet evolving marketplace needs. Designers of consumer products for lighting and fashion accessories and apparel are increasingly demanding Tyvek® for their products because of its lightweight durability and texture.

For Greater Good™ is the promise of the DuPont™ Tyvek® brand. Tyvek® can provide the trusted protective barrier people need so they can worry less and focus on accomplishing bigger things – making the greater good possible. Photos of Tyvek® applications may be downloaded from the Tyvek® Media Center.

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec®.

About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found www.dow-dupont.com.

About DowDuPont™

DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.

