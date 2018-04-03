DVDFab Officially Announces Its Decryption Solution to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

As known to all, the DVD & Blu-ray movie ripping products inside the DVDFab package are capable of removing nearly all the protections without the intervention of any 3rd party decryption tool. But when it comes to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, to keep its previous promise, Fengtao Software intentionally cripples its UHD Copy and UHD Ripper software when the two products get officially introduced. This designated action results in these two UHD backup products only being able to copy or convert unprotected 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies.

However, other than doing the decryption itself, Fengtao Software is actually looking for a potential decryption solution provider to partner with. By integrating a 3rd party decryption technology into its own products, the company believes that it not only can keep the promise not to decrypt AACS 2.0 protections, but still offer a better way for its customers to handle UHD backup demands. Now accompanying the release of DVDFab 10.0.8.8 (For the Mac platform, it's version 10.0.8.9), Fengtao Software officially announces this long-waited 4K UHD decryption solution.

When the Best Meets the Best

Fengtao Software is partnering with the Russia based Arusoft, the owner of the world's 1st commercial UHD decrypting tool DeUHD, which, as of now, is still considered the most reliable and sustainable UHD decryption software on the market. Unlike MakeMKV and AnyDVD who are still depending on either manual update of leaked AACS 2.0 volume keys from internet or the "secretly borrowed keys from others" to make backups of UHD titles, with the integrated decrypting capability from DeUHD, DVDFab is now able to decrypt the genuine 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movie discs.

Fengtao Software's UHD copy and ripper software shall be able to decrypt all the UHD discs that DeUHD can handle. However, there might be a delay of no more than one week in between. If a user finds out an UHD disc which DVDFab cannot decrypt but is already in the supported list of DeUHD, there is no need to panic. Just wait for a couple more days. This planned delay is how the company and Arusoft agree to work out a way for cooperation.

The Passkey 9 and Player 5 Also Follow Suit

Apart from the UHD copy and conversion tools inside the DVDFab package, the company also brings the decryption technology of its partner to its standalone decryption software known as the Passkey 9, and its reengineered 4K UHD playback software DVDFab Player 5. Previously, these two products can only handle the unprotected 4K Ultra HD sources. However, by the time this press gets online, the just released Passkey 9.0.3.2 (the Blu-ray part) and DVDFab Player 5.0.0.9 already have the capacity to decrypt and play back genuine 4K Ultra Blu-ray discs, respectively. In other words, Fengtao Software now becomes the world's 1st software vendor offering a complete solution package for users to copy, rip, convert, author and play back 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users.

