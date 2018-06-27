DWS Systems Gains Honorable Mention at Compasso d'Oro for XFAB 3D Printer

"We are delighted that Italy's most prestigious prize for industrial design has recognized this innovative product," said DWS's CTO Maurizio Costabeber. "XFAB's cylindrical printing area offers 20% more printing volume than comparable printers and features a compact, desktop design for industrial and dental applications, creating jewelry, and educational purposes."

The XFAB 3D printer makes hi-res stereolithography technology available to everyone. It can create objects with a cylindrical volume of 180 x 180 mm, using a wide range of materials including acrylic resins, ABS-like and polypropylene-like materials, transparent, flexible and rubber-like materials, nanoceramic and wax-like materials. The materials are all designed, developed, and produced in-house by DWS, to guarantee the quality of the finished product and optimal physical-mechanical performance. The smart cartridges for the XFAB 3D printer have been designed to ensure that resin refills are easy, fast and safe. XFAB contains DWS's patented BluEdge® laser whose accuracy and precision can be calibrated to achieve smooth surfaces without any further finishing.

About DWS Systems

DWS Systems is at the forefront of additive manufacturing technology. A respected stereolithography pioneer and leader, DWS is making additive manufacturing 4.0 a reality by delivering the most advanced photopolymer additive manufacturing systems, materials and digital tools available. For decades, it has been enabling people to live better, engineers to optimize their designs, and companies to bring better products to market. For more information, please visit www.dwssystems.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dws-systems-gains-honorable-mention-at-compasso-doro-for-xfab-3d-printer-300673071.html

SOURCE DWS Systems

Related Links

http://www.dwssystems.com

