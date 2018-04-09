DWS Systems Wins Red Dot's Best of the Best Award for DFAB 3D Printer

"We are very pleased for DFAB to be recognized for its good design and innovation by this important prize," said DWS's CTO Maurizio Costabeber. "DFAB's linear design and end-user centric concept is what separates it from the competition. After decades of experience in digital dentistry and developing advanced materials, we look forward to continue supporting dentists to provide patients with prosthetics with a great fit and natural look."

The DFAB's high speed printing can produce Class IIa restorations (EU certification) in one session without the use of external dental labs and guarantees a 20-minute building time for a 5-element bridge. Using Temporis, a new class of biocompatible material for long term use, the DFAB's Photoshade technology can reproduce the color of patients' teeth, including different shades, to offer a natural look. The DFAB is easy for dentists to use with guided user-interface and ready-to-use cartridges, and doesn't cause dust as compared to milling machines. A quiet printer with a small footprint, the DFAB creates prosthetics that are ready for insertion after easy support removal and a quick finishing process.

About DWS Systems

DWS Systems is at the forefront of additive manufacturing technology. A respected Stereolithography pioneer and leader, DWS is making additive manufacturing 4.0 a reality by delivering the most advanced photopolymer additive manufacturing systems, materials and digital tools available. For decades, it has been enabling people to live better, engineers to optimize their designs, and companies to bring better products to market. For more information, please visit www.dwssystems.com.

