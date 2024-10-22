NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and digital assets, announced integrating its comprehensive range of indices into the Bloomberg platform, marking a milestone in its mission to expand distribution and connectivity for global financial professionals and investors.

dxFeed Integrates Indices into Bloomberg, Empowering Financial Professionals Worldwide

The integration with Bloomberg underscores dxFeed's commitment to enhancing accessibility to transparent indices, thereby supporting the growth of index-linked products. With this integration, users of Bloomberg will gain seamless access to dxFeed's diverse range of indices, empowering them with enhanced financial insights and analytics.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Bloomberg to bring our indices to a wider audience of financial professionals," said Bruce Traan, Global Head of Indices at dxFeed. "This integration reinforces our dedication to providing transparent and high-quality indices, enabling market participants to make informed decisions and drive innovation in index-linked products."

dxFeed's partnership with Bloomberg further solidifies its growing network of collaborations with exchanges, global index-linked product issuers, and market participants. Through these partnerships, dxFeed continues to foster a robust ecosystem that facilitates the development and distribution of cutting-edge financial products and solutions.

"We believe that increasing accessibility to transparent indices is paramount in driving the growth of index-linked products," added Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. "This integration with Bloomberg represents another step forward in our journey towards index innovation and reinforces our commitment to building a strong foundation for the future of finance."

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

