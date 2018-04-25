DXV Modulus Luxury Bath Suite Blends Simple Shapes with Functional Elegance

Introduced by DXV, part of LIXIL, the maker of pioneering water and housing products, the bath components in the DXV Modulus collection highlight functional design that creates simple, yet dramatic, spaces with a selection of trending materials and finishes for optimum style. The modular concept displayed throughout this comprehensive bathroom suite allows for maximum flexibility in installation, bringing high design to any project, including master bathrooms and powder rooms where space may be at a premium.

This assortment expands the DXV Modern Movement, a curated selection of bath collections that celebrate the play of artful lines and flowing forms against contrasting, geometric structures.

Effortless Customization with DXV Modulus Lavatories and Faucets

Showcasing soft angular lines, the elegantly simple form of the DXV Modulus bathroom lavatories incorporates a sink bowl, a "dry" ledge and a semi-wet transition zone to gather toiletries and personal accessories for convenient access. A coordinating solid surface accessory tray is designed to integrate perfectly onto the adjoining transition zone. This rectangular tray can easily be moved and stored in the matching vanity or drawers.

Designed to be easily compatible with the variety of DXV Modulus furniture offerings, this minimalist lavatory range includes graceful, solid surface construction in glossy canvas white finish in three sizes ranging from a 21-inch single bowl to a 55-inch double bowl, with an optional decorative drain plate. For a striking, contemporary look, the 36-inch lavatory is also offered in a distinctive concrete model.

To complete the look, the assortment of DXV Modulus bathroom sink faucets includes single-lever, vessel, wall-mounted, and high-arc and low spout widespread models, all featuring a tastefully modern design to offset the smooth contours of the collection's lavatories. The new faucets are available in a choice of four attractive finishes including polished chrome, brushed nickel, polished nickel and matte black (available July 2018). A decorative brass ring at the base of the faucets provides a distinctive two-tone aesthetic by adding a contrasting polished chrome or brushed nickel highlight.

DXV Modulus Showers Offer Slim, Flexible Design

The new showerheads, pressure balance and thermostatic trims included in the DXV Modulus collection are distinguished by slim profiles and superb valve performance. To enhance design flexibility, the thermostatic shower valves feature multiple in-line volume controls and diverter valve options.

Their slender design includes 1/8-inch deep escutcheons to provide a clean, uncluttered look. DXV Modulus shower faucets are offered in high flow options for luxury shower systems and tub spouts, as well as water-conserving options that meet regional requirements such as CalGreen.

The expansive collection includes solid surface shower bases that offer project solutions for both hospitality and residential remodels. The remodel-friendly sizes fit a standard alcove for convenient tub-to-shower conversion, also offering a low, 2 ½- inch threshold for enhanced accessibility.

DXV Modulus Tub, Chinaware and Furniture Highlight Angular Design Lines

Thoughtfully designed as a focal point of the bathroom suite, the DXV Modulus freestanding soaking tub showcases striking, angular lines. The tub features high-gloss acrylic construction for lasting beauty and shine, and a generous 81-gallon capacity.

With a pared down and fundamentally modern aesthetic, the DXV Modulus one-piece toilet features a slim, high back tank and an angular, monolithic design. Completing the offering are the compact DXV Modulus wall mounted toilet and bidet models, ideal for smaller spaces. Both fixtures feature clean, concealed tank designs that incorporate the exclusive GROHE Rapid SL in-wall carrier system.

Designed to offer flexible storage solutions to suit almost any bathroom, the DXV Modulus furniture offering includes space-saving wall mounted drawer units, countertops and vanities that can be combined in an array of configurations. The wall-mounted vanity can also serve as a spacious model that highlights a modern silhouette with sleek metal legs.

DXV Modulus Accessories

To complete the luxury bathroom suite, the DXV Modulus collection includes a selection of design-matched accessories. Additional options include expertly crafted pendant lights, offered in a choice of three finishes, featuring shiny opal glass diffusers; a frameless mirror with LED backlight for horizontal or vertical installation; and a solid surface vanity tray designed to seamlessly fit the recesses in the lavatories or inside the vanity drawers.

To learn more, visit DXV.com.

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, as well as specialty brands such as DXV. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

Learn more at www.lixil.com, facebook.com/lixilgroup and www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group .

