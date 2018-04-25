Dynamo Furnaces Launching New Website April 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamo Furnaces is pleased to announce the launch of their new website: http://DynamoFurnaces.com

It was important to the team at Dynamo Furnaces to make a website that delivers the best possible user experience. Part of that effort was implanting an easy-to-use Product Quotation and Shopping Cart System. Dynamo Furnaces will be updating users with interesting industry news and users can subscribe to updates. User feedback is welcomed during the launch phase.

Dynamo Furnaces builds a wide variety of Electric or Gas Melting Furnaces, Holding Furnaces and Related Equipment.

The furnaces are reasonably priced and delivered on time, and have more standard features than any other furnaces on the market.

Each client's needs are different - Dynamo Furnaces understands that and can adapt, configure and build what is needed without a hassle. All design and engineering is done in-house with a quick turnaround.

Sooner or later all furnaces require maintenance and repairs. Dynamo Furnaces has a strong team of technicians who can get users up and running in the shortest time possible. Dynamo Furnaces' support staff has over 30 years of customer support experience, and speaks English, Spanish, Polish, Chinese and Italian. Critical parts are in stock, which can be shipped overnight. In addition, Dynamo Furnaces has a network of local dealers who are here to help with their own service personnel.

More about Dynamo Furnaces: Service, flexibility, short delivery times and a full stock of replacement parts make them an ideal industrial business partner.

Dynamo Furnaces is a company that is dedicated to offering customers superior service and value added products that exceed their expectations. Dynamo Furnaces are adapted to geographic locations with the correct voltage and standards. Dynamo Furnaces is equipped with their own Design, Manufacturing, Assembly, Testing and R&D facilities, which are situated in various locations around the world.

Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure, Dynamo Furnaces designs and manufactures a complete range of furnaces in a very effective and highly competitive manner. Each manufacturing facility has the most advanced and sophisticated machinery and equipment installed, which help conduct the manufacturing process easily and quickly.

Much of how things are done is proprietary and has been devised and refined over many years of experience. As such, facilities are not open to the public. Nevertheless, there is a dedicated network of sales associates who sell and service Dynamo Furnaces' products worldwide.

