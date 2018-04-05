Dynasil Corporation of America Announces RMD's CLYC Program Featured as Department of Energy Success Story

In an article entitled "Portable solid state detector allows first responders to a radiation incident to identify a wide range of radioactive sources" RMD's successes with CLYC are highlighted, with particular focus on the multiple government agencies that supported CLYC research to improve the capability to detect and discriminate both gamma-rays and neutrons in one radiation detector. In addition to DOE, the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO) and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) funded RMD's work.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is purchasing CLYC dual mode detector crystals from RMD to use in their RadEye SPRD-GN (spectroscopic personal radiation detector – gamma neutron). CLYC is in high demand by government agencies and defense contractors, and additional future customers will likely include hospitals and the recycling industry. Over 100,000 of the many RadEye variants have been sold worldwide. Customers include the Washington DC Metro, the New York Fire Department, the Houston Bomb Squad, and Jacksonville, FL Fire and Rescue. The new CLYC-based version, the RadEye SPRD-GN, is a strong addition to the RadEye line.

Additionally, the article describes RMD's promising development work on a new scintillation material, CLLBC, for the next generation of dual-mode gamma-ray and neutron detectors.

"We are excited to have RMD featured as a success story," said Peter Sulick, Dynasil's CEO and President. "We are proud of the cutting-edge research conducted by our very talented R&D team." RMD's President, Dr. Kanai Shah, stated that, "CLYC and other RMD successes are based on the implementation of a commercialization model in which multi-agency support is leveraged to bring a technology through the research phase and launch it into the marketplace."

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

