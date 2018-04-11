Dyve™ Biosciences Launches with Groundbreaking Therapeutic Dermal Delivery Technology

Central to the company is Dyve Technology, an innovative approach that enables therapy to be transported fast and deep through the skin, allowing rapid penetration into targeted tissue. This unique approach offers the promise of delivering therapeutic molecules to areas that could previously only be reached with a needle.

"At Dyve Biosciences we want to challenge convention and create something different; we are disillusioned with the industry's stagnation and with companies that don't put patients and physicians first and who spend more time talking about what they do, than doing it," says Ryan Beal, Chief Executive Officer of Dyve Biosciences. "Here we let the science speak for itself. We don't care about marketing spin, we believe our products can do their own talking. At the end of the day, the technology is only worthwhile if it solves our patients' problems," added Dr. Beal.

Dyve Biosciences' first product, Dyve Comfort (the next generation of what was previously Procicept), is an FDA-cleared topical analgesic used for pain mitigation. In clinical studies with almost 100 patients across a range of aesthetic procedures, Dyve Comfort reduced pain scores by an average of 67% to depths as great as 4.5 mm1. Over 90% of patients were favorable towards using Dyve Comfort again for future aesthetic procedures1.

"Managing patient comfort is a critical aspect of running an aesthetic practice and yet innovation in this area had been lacking until now," says Dr. Rebecca Fitzgerald, MD. "The fast and deep pain mitigation of Dyve Comfort has improved my patients' experience considerably for energy-based, laser, and injectable procedures," Dr. Fitzgerald added.

Dyve Comfort is also featured in a poster presentation at this year's American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery held in Dallas, Texas, April 11th – 15th. The presentation, given by Dr. Melanie Palm, describes the blinded comparison of Dyve Comfort versus compounded lidocaine/tetracaine (23%/7%) for pain mitigation during Ultherapy treatments.

As a proof of concept Dyve Comfort demonstrates that, with innovative Dyve Technology, over-the-counter strength topical analgesia can be as effective as prescription strength products. With a robust pipeline, including products for treating adipolysis, hyper-pigmentation and lateral canthal lines, Dyve Technology can quickly deliver therapeutic ingredients deep through the skin.

Dyve Comfort is now available to licensed physicians at www.dyvebio.com or by calling 1(833)DYVE BIO.

About Dyve Biosciences

Dyve Biosciences is a rapidly growing technology company with commercial products and a strong pipeline across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Previously operating as Ampersand Biopharmaceuticals, Dyve was founded by a physician in the US and based around proprietary Dyve skin penetration technology, where the focus is on robust science, compelling data, and delivering positive patient outcomes.

