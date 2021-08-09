E-Nose Market to grow by $ 17.48 Mn during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Electronic Components Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-Nose market is set to grow by $ 17.48 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10.23% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Some of the major vendors of the e-nose market include AerNos Inc. (US), AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany), Alpha MOS (France), CHROMATOTEC SARL (US), Comon Invent BV (The Netherlands), Electronic Nose Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Envirosuite Ltd. (Australia), Sensigent LLC (US), Stratuscent Inc. (Canada), and The eNose Co. (The Netherlands).
Factors such as increased use of e-Nose for disease screening, implementation of e-Nose for disaster management, and increasing adoption of e-Nose in agriculture and forestry industries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The e-nose market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
E-Nose Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
e-Nose Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Environmental Monitoring
- Food And Beverage
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
E-Nose Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- e-Nose Market size
- e-Nose Market trends
- e-Nose Market industry analysis
The increased use of e-Nose for disease screening will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of e-Nose will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-nose market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-Nose Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-nose market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-nose market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-nose market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-nose market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Environmental monitoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AerNos Inc.
- AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH
- Alpha MOS
- CHROMATOTEC SARL
- Comon Invent BV
- Electronic Nose Co. Ltd.
- Envirosuite Ltd.
- Sensigent LLC
- Stratuscent Inc.
- The eNose Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
