E-Passport Market: APAC to Occupy 36% Market Share | Software Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The regulations by ICAO are the key market trend driving the e-passport market growth.



The e-passport market share is expected to increase by USD 12.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66%.





The e-passport market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ASSA ABLOY AB, CardLogix Corp., De La Rue Plc, Entrust Datacard Corp., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA France SAS, Infineon Technologies AG, Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Thales Group among others.





The increasing number of air passengers is notably driving the e-passport market growth, although factors such as concerns regarding brute force attacks may impede the market growth.





36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

E-Passport Market 2021-2025: Scope

The e-passport market report covers the following areas:

E-Passport Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Component

Software



Hardware



Services

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

E-Passport Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.56 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, CardLogix Corp., De La Rue Plc, Entrust Datacard Corp., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA France SAS, Infineon Technologies AG, Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characterisitics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis- Data processing and outsourced services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 45: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview



Exhibit 46: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments



Exhibit 47: ASSA ABLOY AB -Key news



Exhibit 48: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

10.4 CardLogix Corp.

Exhibit 50: CardLogix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: CardLogix Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: CardLogix Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 53: CardLogix Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 De La Rue Plc

Exhibit 54: De La Rue Plc - Overview



Exhibit 55: De La Rue Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 56: De La Rue Plc -Key news



Exhibit 57: De La Rue Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: De La Rue Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Entrust Datacard Corp.

Exhibit 59: Entrust Datacard Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Entrust Datacard Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Entrust Datacard Corp. -Key news



Exhibit 62: Entrust Datacard Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 63: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 64: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 66: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

10.8 IDEMIA France SAS

Exhibit 68: IDEMIA France SAS - Overview



Exhibit 69: IDEMIA France SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 70: IDEMIA France SAS - Key news



Exhibit 71: IDEMIA France SAS - Key offerings

10.9 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 72: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Infineon Technologies AG -Key news



Exhibit 75: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.10 Muhlbauer GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 77: Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 78: Muhlbauer GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Muhlbauer GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.11 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 80: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 81: NXP Semiconductors NV - Business segments



Exhibit 82: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 83: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 87: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Thales Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

